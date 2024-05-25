Eckerd College’s Lavender Graduation Honors LGBTQ+ Students

Although Eckerd College’s class of 2024 graduated on May 19, the college offered an option for students to celebrate in a more intimate setting. This less-talked about celebration is Lavender Graduation.

The college held a Lavender Graduation in Fox Hall on May 8 as an opportunity to honor students of all identities for their achievements.

“It is a wonderful celebration of our students, those who identify within the categories of LGBTQ+, ally students, and other students who are committed to ensuring that our community celebrates with joy, difference, and the contributions of individuals of all types, all perspectives, all lifestyles,” said Eckerd College President James J. Annarelli.

What is Lavender Graduation?

The Human Rights Campaign described Lavender Graduation as an annual ceremony on campuses honoring “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary, intersex, queer, asexual/aromantic, and ally students” for all of their “achievements and contributions to the University.”

The use of the color lavender is because of its significance to the LGBTQ+ community. Lavender is a symbol of pride and resilience.

The University of Michigan held the first Lavender Graduation ceremony in 1995 with three graduates.

Ronni Sanlo, Ed.D., helped start the tradition after realizing how important it would be to her students. According to Sanlo’s website, she started Lavender Graduation because of the reported unhappiness of LGBTQ students. Along with that, Sanlo wasn’t invited to her children’s graduation because of her sexual orientation.

“I wanted their last taste of their college experience to be positive,” Sanlo said. “To remind them that they and their scholarship mattered to the academy.”

Now, more than 300 colleges and universities nationwide host a Lavender Graduation. Typically, institutions hold this event the week before the traditional commencement ceremony.

Eckerd College’s Lavender Graduation

“It’s more of a celebration that it is a formal graduation event,” said Lova Patterson, Eckerd’s director of student activities.

Patterson accredited most of the event’s success to President Annarelli. She said it’s his “baby” as well.

In an interview with President Annarelli, he said the idea to bring the Lavender Graduation tradition to Eckerd extends back to a 2018 alumni trip he took to New York City. On his trip, he spoke with an Eckerd alumnus who showed interest in LGBTQ+ student-related initiatives.

That April, Annarelli met with Patterson to talk about the logistics of making this a tradition at Eckerd. The two also talked about making the event in consultation with the Eckerd College Queer Straight Alliance (ECQSA). They finally hosted the first one after COVID-19-related interruptions in May 2021.

“I am really thrilled that what began as a suggestion of an alumnus is growing into a tradition,” Annarelli said.

This year was the school’s fourth time hosting the event.

Considerate Collaborations

Annarelli and Patterson have a history of collaboration and working alongside each other. Evidently, Annarelli hired her first when he became interim vice president and dean in 2001. Patterson was also one of Annarelli’s students in 1998, but she had to drop his class. She jokes that her withdrawal is something the president will never let her live down.

Annarelli said that Director of Religious Life and Chaplain Doug McMahon also committed to “making this ceremonial celebration available to students” from the very beginning.

Upon hosting the first celebration, Annarelli and Patterson realized some of the participating students were not yet out to their families. Because of this, this event is without photographers until the “ceremony” portion concludes. This ensures the comfortability of all the graduates.

Editor’s note: Students photographed for the purpose of this article gave permission prior.

For many Eckerd students, Lavender Graduation is a chance to celebrate their identity in a personal, laidback setting. For others, it is a chance to graduate with their chosen name. This is a choice Eckerd students haven’t historically had at traditional graduation. That is, until this year.

New Horizons for Diplomas

Eckerd’s class of 2024 is the first graduating class given the option to put their chosen name on their diploma.

Annarelli said this choice was very important to him especially because it was a product of student inquiry. Students brought this desire to his attention by asking him why they couldn’t change the name printed on the certificate.

“The diploma itself is more of a ceremonial document,” said Jacqueline MacNeil, executive director of institutional effectiveness and incoming interim registrar. “We can’t budge on the transcript; that needs to be the legal name. But, the diploma is ceremonial and therefore not problematic.”

According to Annarelli, she has been a pivotal player in making this change possible. She worked on the logistics even before becoming the official interim registrar.

Lavender Graduation Students

“It was like a holiday for me when I found out,” said Arlo Kiss, Eckerd graduate and president of ECQSA.

One of Arlo’s friends next to him said that was a “very Arlo” thing to say and gave him a tight hug. After graduation, Arlo plans to find a career in advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community.

Other students expressed their relief, saying the thought of having their dead name on their diploma would keep them up at night. Some said they didn’t feel proud or comfortable framing something that doesn’t have their chosen name on it.

Before the Lavender Graduation celebration, Assistant Director for Inclusive Excellence Blanca García ’03 said that this development is an important and unique step by Eckerd. It creates a conversation around acceptance that many schools don’t have.

“I really value the cultural leadership of Eckerd students,” García said, looking around at the graduates greeting one another with hugs and excited squeals.

Overlooked by Organizations

Annarelli recalled how in the ’90s, most organizations didn’t recognize domestic relationships between same-sex couples for benefits purposes, but Eckerd did.

“Our community, I’m proud to say, has always been very, very accepting and embracing of differences,” Annarelli said.

“Having a Lavender Graduation is such a nice experience to celebrate queerness in all its different forms and identities,” said Brooks Jordan, graduate and former captain of the Eckerd sailing team, while waiting for the ceremony to begin. “I think that a lot of universities and colleges have queerness on campus, but it’s not celebrated to the extent Eckerd does.”

As a student-athlete, his main goal is to shine a light on the presence of LGBTQ+ people in sports. He believes people often overlook this identity.

“It’s really nice to have a real space that’s curated towards us,” Jordan said. “and now everyone can celebrate their identity in any way they want to.”

He recently found out Berry College accepted him into its PA program. He will begin in the fall.

A Lavender Graduation Celebration

Once the event officially began, everyone grabbed a few last pieces of cheese from the charcuterie board in the back, gave their final compliments to their friends’ eyeshadow, and found their seats.

The ceremony began with opening remarks from Vice President for Student Life Amy Falvo, Patterson, McMahon, and Annarelli. Afterward, Falvo called each graduating senior by their name and pronouns, followed by a short biography of who they are, and what their plans are after graduation.

“As a chaplain, who believes in God, I also believe that gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, and queer persons are created in the image of God and our diversity shows the glory of God,” said McMahon in his opening remarks. “Whether you believe in God or not, please know that you are created in the image of love just as you are.”

Many sniffles from the crowd accompanied these words as several students wiped tears from their cheeks. McMahon’s speech concluded with a blessing, then a statement from Annarelli followed.

“This is a proud heritage of which now we are a part,” Annarelli said. “You make each of us better. And you have made the Eckerd community better!”