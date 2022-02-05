Eckerd Student Charged with Threatening Violence

St. Petersburg police arrested an Eckerd College student Thursday, Feb. 3, for allegedly making violent threats to a person off-campus and threatening violence at the school.

Police charged Eli Altman Johnson, 23, with one count of “written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism”, according to court records and the St. Petersburg Police Department.

SPPD said the college notified them of the alleged threats 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Campus security located Johnson in his dorm room and stood by until police officers arrived. Johnson had ingested pills and was transported to the hospital to be medically cleared before being Baker Acted and booked into the Pinellas County Jail at 10:56 p.m,” the SPPD wrote in a press release.

The Baker Act is a Florida law used to temporarily detain and provide mental health services to individuals who are impaired or in distress.

As of Feb. 5 at noon, Johnson remained in jail with no projected release date.