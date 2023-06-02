Egmont Key: Manatees, Turtles, and Disappearing Islands

Are you stuck in your silo? Caught in a daily rut and don’t know how to get out of it? Looking for true excitement and adventure in your life? Well, there are a few ways out of the doldrums of ordinary these days.

Visit a theme park and scare the bejesus out of yourself on a crazy ride. Pursue a more dangerous hobby like parachuting out of airplanes or parasailing next to tall buildings, or explore something a little closer to home: nature.

My life-partner and I recently took a day trip over to the channel island known as Egmont Key.

It was one of those Sundays when the weather-girl reported the likelihood of rain, but suddenly the sun came out and all the prognosticators changed the gloom and doom to sunshine.

There are about a half dozen ways to get to Egmont Key:

If you’re lucky enough to have a boat, you can spend an exorbitant amount of money gassing it up and just take off. You can get a Sunset Boat Rental for about $350, plus the price of gasoline. You can take the more luxurious, air conditioned Pelican ferry from downtown St. Pete Pier. You can go down to Fort DeSoto and pick up the Hubbard’s Marina ferry from the Fort DeSoto boat ramp. You can swim. It’s a couple of miles, so the latter is not recommended.

We opted for the “three-hour tour” aboard the Hubbard’s Marina ferry ($45 per person). It’s a great, shady open-air boat ride that only takes about 40 minutes with entertainment and educational factoids provided by Captain Josh and his first mate, Braelyn.

Egmont Key is a 400-acre island at the mouth of Tampa Bay. This state park is full of wildlife, a historic fort from the Spanish-American war, an 1858 lighthouse, and endless sandy beaches.

There are all kinds of natural activities available on the island including birding, shelling, and snorkeling. Watch manatees languishing in the shallows, dolphins arching off shore, and gopher tortoises looking up at you from the beach. Somehow, every one of them seem to be smiling.

History of the Island

The Seminole Indians were once imprisoned at this National Wildlife Refuge. U.S. soldiers brought them here from the mainland. The concentration camp on the island was part of the Trail of Tears resulting from the 1830 Indian Removal Act.

During that time in history, Egmont Key was an internment camp. The remnants of that historical travesty are evident all over the island, like ghosts haunting ancient ruins.

It almost seems wrong that we can enjoy the adventure of visiting this island with so much history of man’s inhumanity to man.

The other irony of this island’s existence is that it is visibly shrinking, with currents from shipping lanes and tidal patterns eroding the shores at an unusually high rate.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection reports that some of the coastal area was replenished in 2022, but it is not evident to the naked eye.