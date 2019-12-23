Electric Parade Benefits Senior Center Pantry

The inaugural Bob and Bev Newcomb Electric Parade and Food Drive on Friday, December 20, drew a group of 10 decorated golf carts and several electric bikes along with over 25 costumed participants, including dogs.

Co-coordinated by Stacy Purcell and Vice Mayor Paul Ray, the goal was to have fun while collecting donations for the Gulfport Senior Center food pantry. They drove up and down the streets of the Marina, Waterfront and Town Shores areas while playing Christmas songs from speakers, waving and saying, “Happy holidays” or “merry Christmas” to onlookers who greeting them along the way.

“The Senior Center is always in need of food,” said Purcell. “We’ve called it the Bob and Bev Newcomb parade because of all the diligent and hard work they have done for the center over the years.”

Purcell and Ray are planning on making the food drive an annual event.

“We were very excited to think this would be done in our honor,” said Bev Newcomb. “We’re so fortunate in this little town to have such an active Senior Center. The food pantry serves quite a few people so we’re happy to support that.”