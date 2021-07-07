Elsa Weakens to Tropical Storm – Again

by

Tropical Storm Elsa chart via National Hurricane Center
Image via the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Elsa has weakened, once again, to Tropical Storm Elsa once again. The 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm from a category one hurricane to a tropical storm, although rains persisted in South Pinellas.

Elsa’s winds slowed to 70 mph, although her forward movement increased to 14 mph. Elsa’s pressure also increased to 1004 millibars.

A storm surge warning remains in effect for the Tampa Bay area. The combination of Elsa and a 1:57 a.m. high tide in Boca Ciega Bay could result in flooding.

Unless storm conditions worsen, this will be the Gabber’s final report on the storm conditions for TS Elsa.

by The Gabber

Support the Gabber

Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website to make it easier for you to get the news. We're not out of the woods yet, and every little bit helps pay our reporters, printer, and other expenses. Support local news and families — donate now to keep The Gabber Newspaper serving the community it loves!

Please support local news and The Gabber Newspaper!
%d bloggers like this: