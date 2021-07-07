Elsa Weakens to Tropical Storm – Again

Hurricane Elsa has weakened, once again, to Tropical Storm Elsa once again. The 2 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm from a category one hurricane to a tropical storm, although rains persisted in South Pinellas.

Elsa’s winds slowed to 70 mph, although her forward movement increased to 14 mph. Elsa’s pressure also increased to 1004 millibars.

A storm surge warning remains in effect for the Tampa Bay area. The combination of Elsa and a 1:57 a.m. high tide in Boca Ciega Bay could result in flooding.

Unless storm conditions worsen, this will be the Gabber’s final report on the storm conditions for TS Elsa.

