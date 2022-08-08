Elusive Florida Bird Extinct – Or Just Hiding?

September 30, 2021 was a tough day for Florida birders. On that day, the US Fish and Wildlife Service published its proposal to remove 23 species that were thought to be extinct, including the iconic ivory-billed woodpecker (Campehilus principalis), from its endangered species list. But they may soon be whistling a different tune.

Ivory-bills were once common in Florida and throughout the American South, found in old-growth river bottoms where their favorite bark-boring beetles were plentiful. These enormous woodpeckers, which naturalist Chet Raymo once compared “gaily -colored pterodactyls,” sported striking black and white wings, a bold red crest (in males), and, of course, a large bone-colored bill. Their distinctive appearance earned them the nickname “Lord God Bird” – echoing the first words out of most observers’ mouths when the winged wonders swooped onto the scene.

For all their glory, the woodpeckers fell victim to extensive deforestation across their range and to too many collectors wanting specimens, with the largest number collected right here in Florida. By the middle of the 20 century, the bird perched at the brink of extinction, with the last widely-accepted sighting occurring in Louisiana in 1944.

But, in the quest for the ivory-bill, much depends on what you mean by “widely accepted.” Since the 1940s, scientists and birders have reported multiple glimpses of the elusive ivory-bill in remnant pockets of old growth forest in Cuba, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Florida, including sightings in Highlands and Hardee Counties in Central Florida and Taylor, Jefferson, and Wakulla Counties in the Panhandle. These encounters are sometimes firsthand observations, sometimes caught for a few brief seconds on film or in long-range photographs. As evidence, they seldom meet the standard set by USFWS for proof of the birds’ presence which can be “repeatedly interpreted in the same way by independent observers.”

Nevertheless, since the USFWS decided to open public comment on its 2021 proposal, numerous reports of the bird have surfaced. One from the National Aviary in Pittsburgh reviews nine years of potential sightings caught by trail cams and drones, arguing from barely perceptible details – things like the angle of a flight pattern, the position of legs when feeding – that ivory-bills still are still hanging on in an undeveloped corner of Louisiana.

Those who flock outside birding circles might wonder: Why should anyone care whether this antique avian is still alive? One answer is conservation resources. Proving that ivory-bill populations persist could open the way for protecting their highly endangered habitat, advocates say. But others disagree, arguing that the fevered focus on the ivory-bill pulls funding away from other species that need help – for instance, any of the other 22 species slated for de-listing in 2021 – or that the fate of remaining hardwood bottomlands is far too important to be staked on a bird that may or may not still exist.

As Emily Dickinson famously wrote, “’Hope’ is the thing with feathers.” There is something wildly compelling in the idea of a magnificent bird that somehow survived a brush with extinction (just ask the California condor). The USFWS will make its final ruling about the ivory-bill’s status in early 2023. But even extinction, I suspect, won’t stop the true believers.