Elves in Training

The Saturday afternoon before Christmas, on December 21, budding junior elves gathered at the Gulfport History Museum to try their hand at crafting special gifts and decorations.

For the first year, the Gulfport Historical Society (GHS) hosted two days of family friendly activities at the museum. The festivities started Friday evening with a trolley caroling event and cookie exchange. It ended the next evening with crafty events for the whole family.

“We want to raise awareness about the historical society and the museum,” said Gulfport Historical Society board member Amanda Haygood. “We want to bring more young folks in.”