Elves in Training

The Saturday afternoon before Christmas, on December 21, budding junior elves Mikayo Calvin and Michael Calvin created a family of pine cone Christmas tree ornaments. Even though there was an “adult” area, most parents, including Syanika Jenkins and Michael Calvin, could be found at the craft tables with their children.
For the first year, the Gulfport Historical Society (GHS) hosted two days of family friendly activities at the museum. The festivities started Friday evening with a trolley caroling event and cookie exchange. It ended the next evening with crafty events for the whole family.
“We want to raise awareness about the historical society and the museum,” said Gulfport Historical Society board member Amanda Haygood. “We want to bring more young folks in.”
Platon Zubov, 7, diligently crafted a wreath from construction paper at the Gulfport History Museum last Saturday, December 21. He stayed very focused, not even looking up for a photo opportunity. “I’m making it for my home, to put on the front door,” said Zubov. “I want the people to look at my beautiful design.”