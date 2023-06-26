The Investigation of St. Pete Beach City Manager Alex Rey

On June 20, yet another emergency meeting was held to further set parameters for an investigation of St. Pete Beach City Manager Alex Rey.

St. Pete Beach City Attorney Andrew Dickman called for this special emergency half-hour meeting, with the commission giving 72 hours notice to the public as is required by law. The meeting was gaveled in by new Mayor Adrian Petrila, who recently called for Alex Rey’s resignation, firing, or suspension. Commissioner Christopher Graus was not present at this meeting.

2023 feels like 2014 all over again.

In many ways, 2023 feels like 2014 all over again. At least it does on St. Pete Beach. The only difference seems to be that the city manager of 2023 is being investigated, while the city manager of 2014 was just summarily fired.

This June 20 meeting began with a briefing by Attorney Dickman regarding a problem with funding for public works and day-to-day operations during this 30-day investigation. There had been a stipulation that City Manager Rey not authorize “any procurement under $25,000” without permission of the commission. Since the commission only meets every two weeks, this policy would preclude emergency funds for public works, equipment repairs, natural disasters, and day-to-day operations.

“I called you here today to carve out some basic exceptions,” explained Attorney Dickman. One would be for emergencies and another for any capital projects that are ongoing.

“…it handcuffs the general smooth operation of the city.”

Commissioner Chris Marone of Pass-a-Grille tried to clarify the restrictions on this 30-day period of limited responsibilities for City Manager Ray.

“I am considering we just eliminate the spending restrictions entirely because I just think it handcuffs the general smooth operation of the city,” he said. He added that he regretted making that motion. Vice Mayor Mark Grill agreed: “So, maybe a balance point could be what the city attorney suggested and then maybe they’re (the expenditures) brought to the next commission meeting for a post-spending review.”

“We just don’t want to hamstring the city from performing its regular operations,” Commissioner Ward Friszolowski added.

“If you halt the city manager, you halt the city business”

Public Works Director Mike Clark was present to communicate the various needs of the public works department.

“We literally have hundreds of purchases every week,” and on a day-to-day basis needed for operations, he said. “I am approving things constantly, maybe 20 purchases in an afternoon.” Those purchases include truck tires, stormwater pumps, compressors, fittings, and couplings. On any given day, Clark said, “There is a lot of activity that we need to move along”.

Clark added, “We’re also facing hurricane season … we kind of need some flexibility to continue normal operations.” Not to mention, Grill noted, sewer or storm emergencies.

Marone made an amended motion to remove the restriction entirely from the previous “under $25,000” proposal. The motion also included a post-spending review at the next commission meeting “after the expenditures are made.”

The motion carried 4-0.

Friszolowski Speaks Out

Then, there was more discussion of hiring a new employee who was supposed to start work that day, June 20.

When the mayor questioned why this employee was not starting his/her job that day, Commissioner Friszolowski spoke up.

“I need to say something here, mayor. You know, right now, everybody’s on pins and needles here. That’s why this is happening. There was a certain attack on the HR person the other day. We need that person. I know if you’ve been talking to employees … Employees are on pins and needles right now. I am not surprised that somebody’s saying, ‘I want verification to hire someone because I don’t want to be let go’,” he said, then continued:

“You know, you said, ‘stop everything’ last Friday, but we need to just move forward here. This is kind of getting to the point where we need to keep this process going. We just heard from Mike (Clark) and I appreciate Mike being here and clarifying that he needs to have the authority to keep things going”.

After the meeting, resident and business owner, George Smith, told The Gabber Newspaper, “If you halt the city manager, you halt the city business.”

Watch the full meeting