Engine 17 on the Scene

On Friday, January 24 at 7:34 a.m., the Gulfport Fire Department received a call that a man may be on a sailboat having a drug reaction, said Fire Chief James Marenkovic. When first responders in Engine 17 arrived at the Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd., they found the man walking down the street with two dogs. Paramedics at the scene examined him. In another incident on Saturday, January 25 at 10:18 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene of a dryer fire at Soapy’s Coin Laundromat, 1435 49th Street S. “Some clothes caught on fire in the dryer,” said Marenkovic. “Engine 17 was on scene first with heavy smoke showing and they put it out with water. The fire was contained to the gas dryer and out at 10:26 a.m.” First responders from the St. Petersburg and South Pasadena fire departments assisted.