Enjoy a Winter Celebration on the Beach

Although the holidays are over, winter is still here. This Indian Rocks Beach church invites everyone to enjoy their 18th annual celebration of the season.

On Saturday, Feb. 18., Calvary Episcopal Church hosts their family friendly fundraising event, Winterfest on the Rocks. This “rain-or-shine” event is full of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can expect plenty of options from various food trucks such as Got Lobstah?, Kona Ice, Juli’s Food Tent, Pajano’s Pizza, and more. The church will also sell their own southern Calvary pulled pork and hot dogs, as well as offerings from their Calvary Altar Guild bake sale. Beer, wine, and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

If you’re up for games, this winter wonderland features quite a few competitions for fun and prizes, as well as a silent auction chock-full of unique art, collectables, and experiences provided by local artists, donors, and business owners. Don’t forget to join in on their raffle as well for an opportunity to win an electric bicycle. And who doesn’t love a little pet contest? Sign your pet up for the patriotic pet parade and a chance to win Mr./Ms. Winterfest, most friendly, or best patriotic costume.

Kids activities include toy sailboat making, face painting, balloon animals, and clowns.

Lastly, there will be plenty of live entertainment – dance to island steel drums, light symphony selections, Sinatra entertainers, and a mini concert by Calvary’s new music director.

Calvary Episcopal Church, 1615 1st St., Indian Rocks Beach. Sat. Feb. 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.