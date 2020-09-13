EPIC Generations Reaches Out to LGBT Seniors

EPIC Generations, a new program specifically serving the needs of our LGBTQ elders, is hosting an event on Friday, September 18 at the Gulfport Library in honor of National HIV and Aging Awareness Day. They will bring a mobile testing unit to the library to raise awareness about managing chronic conditions, and to offer free testing for HIV and Hep C.

The event will also provide information on EPIC Generations first program, The Friendly Caller. This program is designed to decrease social isolation among LGBTQ elders. It matches participants with trained volunteers for casual conversation several times/week with the goal of keeping elders connected to others and their community.

Visit zeropinellas.org or call 727-328-5524 for more.