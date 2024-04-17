Eric Vaughan Becomes St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ Liaison

The City of St. Petersburg appointed Eric Vaughan as the City’s new LGBTQ+ Liaison April 12. Jim Nixon served as the St. Petersburg LGBTQ+ Liaison for seven years.

“Eric Vaughan brings strong connections within the LGBTQ+ community, both locally and nationally, to the City’s LGBTQ+ Liaison role,” said Mayor Kenneth T. Welch.

St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ Liaison

According to the City, Vaughan served as the LGBTQ+ Liaison for the Department of Education in New York City. In May 2023, Vaughan worked for the City of St. Petersburg as a Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator in the Mayor’s Office.

The City stated that “during his time at NYC’s Department of Education, Vaughan held the title of Associate Director of LGBTQ Programs and Policy.”

Vaughan attended the University of South Florida. He received a Bachelor of Arts in English Language and Literature in 2012. Later, he received a Master’s of Arts in Social Justice, and a Master’s of Arts in Journalism.

Prior to his appointment, Vaughan held roles with the Big Brother Big Sisters of Pinellas County and Community Tampa Bay. He volunteered on the board of organizations such as the Barbershop Club, The Studio@620, and The Modern Griot Corporation. According to the City, Vaughan “is a graduate of Leadership St. Pete 2022 and serves on LSP’s planning committee.”

“I am confident that he will build on Jim Nixon’s efforts to foster an environment of acceptance and support across St. Petersburg,” Welch said. “Together, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a city where everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, can thrive.”

From Nixon to Vaughan

“We want to welcome Eric to this critical role and thank Jim for his many years of dedication to inclusivity and equality,” the City of St. Petersburg wrote in a Facebook post the same day of Vaughan’s appointment.

Nixon managed the City’s Human Rights Council Municipal Equality Index during his time as St. Petersburg’s LGBTQ+ Liaison. This index is a “comprehensive assessment based on non-discrimination laws, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality,” according to the City’s press release.

According to the City, Nixon led collaborative initiatives with St. Pete Pride and Metro Inclusive Health. This includes the success of reopening and managing Metro’s LGBTQ Welcome Center.

Nixon isn’t going anywhere. He will continue to serve as the City’s Director of the St. Pete Service Center.

