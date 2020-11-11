Eta a Tropical Storm, Still Dangerous

A 1 p.m. update on November 11 from the National Hurricane Center, Eta has weakened back to a tropical storm.

As of this update, the Skyway bridge is closed, per the Florida Highway Patrol.

Also, Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations today, November 11 at 3 p.m. Operations are expected to resume tomorrow, November 12 afternoon. Operations could resume earlier if conditions are deemed suitable.

PSTA suspended bus service at noon on Wednesday, “in the interest of rider and river safety.” Find updates on Facebook.

Eta’s path and timeline remain the same; the center of the storm will move closer to, but offshore of, the southwest coast of Florida today, approach the west-central coast of Florida tonight and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday.

With heavy wind and rains expected, Tampa Bay residents should finalize preparations now.

Pinellas County Schools have also released a school schedule change in order to prepare for Eta.

All Pinellas County Schools are closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 12.

Residents and businesses can get sandbags at the following locations:

Gulfport

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. – available until 6 p.m., with a 10-bag limit. City workers may ask for proof of residency. Shovels and bags available and staff can help those who require special assistance.

St. Petersburg

10-bag limit; city requires proof of residence. Shovels and bags available and staff can help those who require special assistance.

Northeast Park, 875 62nd Ave. NE, at the Cardinal Drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course

James “JC” Turner Fields, 643 22nd Ave. S.

Northwest Pool, 2331 60th St. N.

You can download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide to assist with preparations.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, and find updates at the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter.

The Gabber will release updates in line with the National Hurricane Center’s advisories, until Hurricane Eta clears our coverage area. We encourage all our readers to go to hurricanes.gov for more information.