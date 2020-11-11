Eta Forces Schools to Close Early

A 10:00 a.m. update on November 11 from the National Hurricane Center reported that “the center of Eta will move closer to but offshore of the southwest coast of Florida today, approach the west-central coast of Florida tonight and move inland over the northern portion of the Florida peninsula on Thursday.”

With heavy wind and rains expected, Tampa Bay residents should make preparations now.

Pinellas County Schools have also released a school schedule change in order to prepare for Eta.

All Pinellas County Schools have early dismissal today, Wednesday, November 11 and will be closed tomorrow, Thursday, November 12.

Today’s dismissal times are as follows:

-High Schools: 10 a.m.

-Elementary Schools: 11 a.m.

-Middle Schools: 12 p.m.

The Bay area can expect heavy rains and wind, and residents are highly encouraged to finalize their storm preparations as soon as possible.

Residents and businesses can get sandbags at the following locations:

Gulfport

49th Street Neighborhood Center, 1617 49th St. S. – available until 6 p.m., with a 10-bag limit. City workers may ask for proof of residency. Shovels and bags available and staff can help those who require special assistance.

St. Petersburg

10-bag limit; city requires proof of residence. Shovels and bags available and staff can help those who require special assistance.

Northeast Park, 875 62nd Ave. NE, at the Cardinal Drive entrance to Mangrove Bay Golf Course

James “JC” Turner Fields, 643 22nd Ave. S.

Northwest Pool, 2331 60th St. N.

At this update, the Skyway bridge remains open, but has high winds. FHP advises motorists to use caution.

You can download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide to assist with preparations.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, and find updates at the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter.

The Gabber will release updates every three hours, in line with the National Hurricane Center’s advisories, until Hurricane Eta clears our coverage area. We encourage all our readers to go to hurricanes.gov for more information.