ETA Heads Our Way

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Tropical Depression Eta, currently nearing landfall off the coast of Belize.

Eta is expected to head toward Cuba over the weekend and possibly make landfall near Florida’s Gulf Coast early next week. Locals should prepare for the potential of heavy rains and wind. (If you haven’t already, download a copy of Pinellas County’s All Hazard Guide and make sure you’re prepared.)

On Tuesday, October 3, Hurricane Eta hit Nicaragua with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph, according to the Washington Post. Satellite data suggested that winds near the core of Eta clocked in at 190 mph on Monday evening. If this data is correct, then Hurricane Eta has made history books as one the strongest recorded storms in the North Atlantic Ocean basin.

The Gabber will update readers throughout the weekend with information from the NHC, the Weather Channel and local authorities.

For more information, residents can sign up for Alert Pinellas, keep an eye on your local news media, and the National Weather Service. Find other updates from the county on Facebook and Twitter