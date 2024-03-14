Ethical Journalism and Integrity in Gulfport: Publisher’s Note

Last week, our news and politics reporter, Patrick Heinzen, called me and said, “I need to talk to you.”

In my experience, those conversations are never happy ones, and this was no exception. Patrick had spoken with Tom Bixler’s campaign manager, Alex Duensing, and he came away from the conversation feeling, in a word, uncomfortable. After refusing the day before to write an article Alex asked him to write, the campaign manager called again to ask him to write another article, about a comment made at the prior night’s Gulfport City Council meeting. When Patrick refused, Alex brought up the idea of the Bixler campaign paying Patrick to write the article.

Ethical Journalism and Integrity

There is never a situation where it’s OK for the subject of an article to offer a journalist money to write that article, and never one where it’s OK for the journalist or news organization to so much as discuss the possibility. That’s why Patrick called me as soon as he ended the call. After much discussion both in the newsroom and with other journalists (we spoke with former reporters from both the Tampa Bay Times and Tampa Tribune), one thing stayed with me: By being part of the conversation, we’d opened ourselves up to allegations that we’d consider accepting money for coverage.

If we didn’t report on the incident and anyone found out about it, we’d look as though we were complicit in some highly unethical behavior. All it would take is Alex mentioning the conversation to anyone, and Gulfport’s coconut telegraph would light up like Gulfport’s beach on the Fourth of July.

But it’s tricky. After all, Alex, as he pointed out when we interviewed him for our cover story, hadn’t technically offered the money, simply mentioned that someone said he should. He wouldn’t tell us who suggested this, and Tom Bixler said “this was a new one” for him.

How We Handled This

Because of Alex’s call about “someone” telling him to offer Patrick money, Patrick was now part of the article we needed to write. That’s a journalist’s nightmare. We report the news — we aren’t supposed to make it. Ethically, he couldn’t write an article about himself, so we asked him to swear an affidavit as to what happened. Sebastián González de León y León, who runs the San Pedro Gazette and recently started sharing content with us and covering Kenneth City politics for us, interviewed Alex and Tom and wrote the article.

While we maintain our position that we do not endorse any candidates, I understand that, at first blush, it could appear we are now endorsing April Thanos. We are not. I have made it clear to April that we are not endorsing her or supporting her, and that we are similarly not endorsing Tom.

But when it comes to the integrity of this newspaper, I will take a stand. Before buying The Gabber Newspaper, I worked here for 12 years. In all that time, we never took money for editorial content.

Since Barry and I bought the paper in 2020, we’ve taken dramatic steps to increase The Gabber Newspaper’s coverage and brand — including foregoing salaries to build the newsroom, with the belief that one day we’ll see a return on our investment. We’re working to fill the news desert left by the diminishing daily newsrooms, pay-for-play magazines, and less-than-reputable blogs.

For us this isn’t about who wins this election. It’s about our ethics, integrity, and what type of publication we are.

Our editorial pages and posts are not for sale.

—Cathy