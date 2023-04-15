Having spent months on the road with our kids in an RV, we’re seasoned in the art of family travel. But until recently we’d never dared cross an ocean with them. We meticulously planned a 10-day trip. Our flight was delayed 90 minutes. A butterfly flaps its wings and suddenly we are not going to make our train from London to Paris. Our kids got to see their parents react to a pressure cooker of travel woes. My wife, a pro tour planner, whipped out her laptop like a hacker in a spy movie, rebooking hotels, museum tickets, and the rental car.

Keep Calm and Carry On

Stranded in London, we all marveled at Westminster Abbey and the Tower of London, (look kids, Big Ben! Parliament!). For me, the most foreign thing was their left-sided streets. I know, I’m a rube, but it was like I’d suffered a blow to the head and everything looked backwards. I could barely cross the street without getting hit by cars coming from the wrong side. People even walk on the wrong side of the sidewalk.

After two days living in a mirror, we finally caught our train to Paris and rented a car to go explore Normandy. The roads were oriented correctly, but my college French classes did not translate their road signs. I decided that if the meaning wasn’t obvious, it must not be tres importánt!

Our kids will never appreciate the baptism by fire of the first hour of our drive, when we traveled maybe 1.2 kilometers. We emerged from a parking garage seven stories deep in the belly of Paris. We found a rainy traffic jam outside the Gare du Nord, where the street patterns result from a thousand years of pre-automobile development, followed by a “renovation” (their word) in the mid 1800s. Fun fact: Paris traffic signals are merely decorative. Having endured multiple cycles of green and red lights, everyone decided it was now their turn. Each intersection looked like my son’s box of Matchbox cars.

Despite the GPS’s advice to abandon the car in the street and report it stolen to Hertz, I called upon seven years of daily meditation and calmly threaded our way out. My heart rate never went above 72. I’m Jason Bourne in traffic.

Normandy

We spent four blissful days in Normandy. We know France’s reputation of hostility toward tourists, but Normandy’s economy depends on American tourists. I bet deep down they’re tired of celebrating American and British glory, but we felt embraced. Vast empty parking areas and countless gift shops foreshadowed the invasion of tourists each June. Our son explored wrecked German bunkers wearing his army surplus jacket, and our daughter donned a pink beret and reveled in the atmosphere of one quaint French village after another. They were a modern day Rusty and Audrey Griswold.

Lest you think the French are getting soft, we returned to Paris and witnessed a bit of good old-fashioned strike action. A garbage strike left six weeks of trash piled two meters high on every sidewalk. Outside the Louvre, we saw a rowdy demonstration that involved a topless woman and a nearly naked man performing some kind of protest dance. Our son turned crimson at the sight of this sidewalk Moulin Rouge.

Weary after two whirlwind days trekking across Paris, we grew complacent. We ducked into a shop where bulk candy sits in piles. The candy’s price was a multiple of a currency and system of weights and measures, both foreign to use. Let’s just say we could all retire at 50 selling bulk gummy bears for €42 per kilo.

By the time we returned to London for our flight, we weren’t surprised to find the British joining the rail strike fun. We threw caution to London’s chilly wind, caught a late show in the West End, and managed to find one of the only running trains to the airport.

About Jon

Jon Kile is a stay-at-home dad, writer and amateur homeschool teacher in St. Petersburg. He and his wife Monica, a nonprofit consultant and marathoner, have a habit of loading their two kids into their RV and disappearing down the backroads of America. After a series of major medical emergencies in 2016, he was diagnosed with a rare condition called Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, in which his fragile arteries are prone to spontaneous rupture. Jon has adjusted his lifestyle while finding inner peace and humor against the backdrop of raising two feral children. Together, they’ve determined to “live in the moment.” Reach him at jkilewrites@gmail.com or visit dontmakemeturnthisvanaround.com. Read more Renaissance Dad.