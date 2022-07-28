Events in South Pinellas: July 28-Aug 2

July 22-Oct. 16

‘DARKMATTER’ See balloon exhibition artist Jason Hackenwerth’s latest inflatable art journey, DARKMATTER. Hackenwerth, an artist known for his giant latex balloon art sculptures, brings his exhibit to Pinellas. The stars of the show are two massive inflatable sculptures flanked by two decades of paintings, drawings, and renderings. See it before it’s gone forever. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Weds-Sun: 12-5 p.m. creativepinellas.org/event/darkmatter-exhibition

Thursday, July 28

New Mooning Start fresh with a seaside yoga class under the full moon. Moon Landing Yoga instructor Albert Risemberg will lead the class in his typical gentle, breathwork-heavy style. Moon Landing welcomes all skill levels; bring a sand-friendly towel, water, and as Risemberg says, an open mind. Donations appreciated. In case of rain: abort mission. Gulfport Beach, 5598 Shore Blvd S., Gulfport. 8;9:15 p.m. facebook.com/events/1209768779776480

Friday, July 29-Sunday, July 31

Let’s Go Shopping! The Florida Army National Guard may be an unlikely place for a market, but it will house dozens of local vendors and artists for a weekend. Shop clothing, crafts art, essential oils, pet supplies, and other items. Plus, there will be food trucks parked outside. Florida Army National Guard, 3601 38th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.; 6-9 p.m., Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun.; 1-5 p.m. 727-744-7601.

Friday, July 29

Stand With Women and some of Florida’s strongest burlesque, drag, cabaret, and theatrical entertainers as they perform in protest of the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. These artists and activists are donating their time and talent in an effort to raise money for Florida ACLU and NARAL Pro-Choice America. While you’re there, register to vote and participate in a raffle that will feature art from local artists. The Studio @620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20. thestudioat620.org/events/bans-off-our-bodies

Dance Party Two birds with one stone: See Gio Swaby's Fresh Up exhibit and dance all night with other art-loving dancers. Wear your best "going out clothes" (a homage to one of Swaby's muses) and dance the museum away. A DJ will play tropical music in line with the tropical themes of the night and attendees can sample Bahamian food and drinks. Museum of Fine Arts St. Pete, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. 7-10 p.m. $20-30. mfastpete.org/exh/gio-swaby

Saturday, July 30 Preschool Pop Up Party Kiddos are invited to a free preschool pop-up party for children up to 5 years old. Enjoy activities and games for the little ones at this community play date. Parents are required to stay with their children. Church By the Sea, 13701 Gulf Blvd., Maderia Beach. 9-11 a.m. 727-391-7706. Some Tunes The New Horizons Jazz Band of Gulfport, led by David Pate, will perform. Enjoy the music and maybe hit the dance floor if you’re feeling brave. Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. 3 p.m.newhorizonsbandgulfport.org We Ain’t Lying Well, lionfish isn’t on the menu, but curious science-lovers can come learn about this invasive fish and end the class with a dissection that gives curious class-takers a chance to see inside the fish and learn about their infamous striped spikes. Get a look inside this beautiful and environmentally problematic sea creature. Tampa Bay Watch, 3000 Pinellas Bayway S., St. Petersburg. 3 p.m. $5-8. tampabaywatch.org Groovy Re-live the ’80s at like a toasted monkey with retro jam band, Scream Machine. Food, drinks, and the best of the ’80s will keep coming all night long. The Toasted Monkey, 678 75th Ave., St. Pete Beach. 7 p.m. facebook.com/events/1145247239541664 Lynn’s Playing Punky’s Gulfport Peace, Love and Pride organizer Lynn DiVenuti is playing her guitar in the fun, plucky, engaging way that she knows how as part of the Lynn DiVenuti Music Experience & Continuing Cosmic Struggle. She’s no stranger to the live music scene, and catch her live. Punky’s Bar and Grill, 3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. 6 p.m.

Monday, August 1

Feeling Fruity Do your kids like coconut? How about bananas? Join the Gulfport Grandpa in learning about all types of tropical fruits and how they're important to the ecosystem – and your body. The Gulfport Grandpa (Albert Risemberg) is the barefooted icon behind Moon Landing Garden, Apiary, and Yoga. He'll tell stories, give the juicy details on homegrown fruit, and even bring some to share. As always, the class is free, but donations to the library are appreciated. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 4 p.m. mygulfport.us/gpl

Waffle Mixer Get a taste of what's going on with the Gulfport businesses you know and love at the Gulfport Merchants Chamber. Meet business owners, supporters, and board members and try the sweetest waffles in town while catching up on the latest news in town. Pop Goes the Waffle, 5004 Tangerine Ave. S., Gulfport. 6:30-8 p.m. visitgulfportflorida.com