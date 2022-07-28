Events in South Pinellas: July 28-Aug 2

July 22-Oct. 16
‘DARKMATTER’ See balloon exhibition artist Jason Hackenwerth’s latest inflatable art journey, DARKMATTER. Hackenwerth, an artist known for his giant latex balloon art sculptures, brings his exhibit to Pinellas. The stars of the show are two massive inflatable sculptures flanked by two decades of paintings, drawings, and renderings. See it before it’s gone forever. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Weds-Sun: 12-5 p.m. creativepinellas.org/event/darkmatter-exhibition
Thursday, July 28
New Mooning Start fresh with a seaside yoga class under the full moon. Moon Landing Yoga instructor Albert Risemberg will lead the class in his typical gentle, breathwork-heavy style. Moon Landing welcomes all skill levels; bring a sand-friendly towel, water, and as Risemberg says, an open mind. Donations appreciated. In case of rain: abort mission. Gulfport Beach, 5598 Shore Blvd S., Gulfport. 8;9:15 p.m. facebook.com/events/1209768779776480
Friday, July 29-Sunday, July 31
Let’s Go Shopping! The Florida Army National Guard may be an unlikely place for a market, but it will house dozens of local vendors and artists for a weekend. Shop clothing, crafts art, essential oils, pet supplies, and other items. Plus, there will be food trucks parked outside. Florida Army National Guard, 3601 38th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Fri.; 6-9 p.m., Sat.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sun.; 1-5 p.m. 727-744-7601.
Friday, July 29
Stand With Women and some of Florida’s strongest burlesque, drag, cabaret, and theatrical entertainers as they perform in protest of the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade. These artists and activists are donating their time and talent in an effort to raise money for Florida ACLU and NARAL Pro-Choice America. While you’re there, register to vote and participate in a raffle that will feature art from local artists. The Studio @620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. 7 p.m. $20. thestudioat620.org/events/bans-off-our-bodies