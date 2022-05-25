Events in South Pinellas: May 31-June 1

All Summer Long

Art to See The Museum of Fine Arts presents the debut solo museum exhibition of Bahamas-born female artist Gio Swaby. Her work explores the intersections of Blackness and womanhood, and the upcoming exhibition Gio Swaby: Fresh Up is no exception. ‘Fresh Up’ will be on view May 28 through October 9. This solo exhibition is co-organized with the Art Institute of Chicago, where it will open in 2023, but St. Pete will see it first. Museum of Fine Arts St. Pete, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Pete. Tues-Wed, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thurs, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri-Sat-Sun, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $20. mfastpete.org

Through May 31

The Artists of ArtLofts are the next exhibition at Florida CraftArt on Central Avenue. Located above the gallery’s main floor, this exhibit celebrates award-winning and emerging artists working in a plethora of medium types in the same space as Florida CraftArt’s working studios. See work from Betsy Lester, Rick Whalen, Gilbert Johnson, and many more creators. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Pete. 12-5 p.m. floridacraftart.org

Thursday, May 26-Friday, May 27

Cheap Eats Service industry folks, take a breather. The Salty Nun offers people who work in hospitality 25% off their bill with proof of employment. Meet other people in the ‘biz while saving a buck on brunch. The Salty Nun, 2501 Central Ave., St. Pete. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook.com/saltynun

Thursday, May 26

What is an Urban Forest? Gulfport has the first in the nation. The Gulfport Public Library will host a class on urban forestry and how it grows with Carolyn Cheatham Rhodes, Environmental Program manager and urban forester with the City of St. Petersburg. Crea Egan, founder of the Gulfport Food Forest in Clymer Park, has donated seedlings for fruit and edible seed trees attendees can take home at the end of the event. Gulfport Public Library 5501 28th Ave. S. 1 p.m. mygulfport.us

Summer Flicks Preserve the ‘Burg’s May’s Movie in the Park is Casablanca. The summer evening starts off with live music and outdoor treats (packed by you) or a visit to the concession stand. Bug spray highly recommended. North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Pete. 5:30 p.m. preservetheburg.org

Friday, May 27

Friday on Mad Beach Hit the John’s Pass boardwalk and support local businesses on the last Friday in May. There’s live music, food and drink specials, and games for the kids. Happy Friday! John’s Pass, 150 John’s Pass Boardwalk, Madeira Beach. 6-7 p.m. timbchamber.org/events

Saturday, May 28

Fly High May 28 is World Migratory Bird Day, and Boyd Hill Nature Preserve isn’t letting the international holiday go unnoticed. Celebrate migrating birds and learn how to reduce light pollution through activities and fun. Boyd Hill Nature Preserve, 1101 Country Club Way S., St. Pete. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. stpeteparksrec.org

Sunday, May 29

Wild Out on the Island From the people who brought you Wild Island, Return to Wild Island, and Revenge of Wild Island comes 2022’s must see musical happening: Wild Island In Space. This year’s lineup includes Black Valley Moon, Thee Influencers, Las Nadas, No Loves, Pretty Voices, and The Tremolords. See it for free, music lovers. CJ’s On The Island, 115 107th Ave., Treasure Island. 4-10 p.m. 727-235-1788.

Sunday, May 29-Monday May 30

Memorial Day Plans? Spend Memorial Day weekend at Caddy’s on Treasure Island this year! On the Sunday before and on Monday Caddy’s will have live music from Logan Grant & The Show Ponies, The Spazmatics, and Stormbringer. Check the calendar for the lineup. They’ll also have balloon artists, face painting, and, as always, the salty, sandy Gulf. You can also buy a camouflage t-shirts – all profits benefit Honor Flight charity. Caddy’s Treasure Island, 9000 W. Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. 4-9 p.m. 727-360-4993.

Monday, May 30

Beach Clean Up Action Treasure Island Beach needs you! Meet fellow community environmentalists at the Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce kiosk and head to the shore for a sunset beach cleanup. Wear gear you don’t mind getting dirty, and bring water and supplies, if you have ’em. Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce Kiosk, 119 107th Ave., Treasure Island. 6 p.m. mytreasureisland.org/calendar.php

Wednesday, June 1

Raising Rainbow It’s St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch’s first Pride while in office, so join the mayor at St. Pete Pride for the annual rainbow flag raising. Happy Pride (month)! St. Petersburgh City Hall, 175 5th St. N., St. Pete. 10 a.m. stpete.org

Rainbow Flip Flops Tampa Bay celebrates Pride all month long. Kick off the 2022 rainbow month at the St Pete Pride’s Annual Kick-Off Party. Have a drink, enjoy the live music, and stick around for a a performance from the city’s biggest queen: Miss St. Pete Pride 2022. Sirata St. Pete Beach, 5300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. 6-9 p.m. $TBD stpetepride.org/events/kick-off-party

Break Out Art Out The LGBTQ Resource Center of the Gulfport Library will hold its 5th Annual ArtOut exhibit, “Queering the Pandemic,” June 1-30. See the internationally juried exhibit in person at the Gulfport Public Library or virtually. “Queering the Pandemic” exhibits artwork from by LGBTQ+ artists and allies inspired by experiences of life during the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be uplifting work and art that reflects hardships in the queer community during the pandemic. Gulfport Public Library 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. 7 p.m. artout.lgbtqgulfport.org