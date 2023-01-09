Want to learn more about the Everglades? Look no further than the Explore Florida program with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). Spend the day at Eckerd College with Explore Florida for their Everglades day course.

OLLI allows anyone to further their knowledge through classes, lectures, and off-site experiences. Explore Florida teaches students how various people, places, and more are connected in our state.

On Jan. 12, registered participants will hear from multiple speakers and groups about the Everglades.

The day starts with a short introduction on the history of the Everglades and the connection between the Everglades, central Florida’s theme parks, and the Florida Keys.

The course continues with another presentation on sugar cane – specifically, the Sierra Club will speak on the toxic practice of pre-harvest sugar field burnings and its consequences.

Since this course is from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., it’s important to leave room for a lunch break, which the day’s fee includes. After lunch, the learning continues with Craig Pittman, who will speak about the impacts invasive species, such as pythons and others, have on the Everglades environment – and why it’s a complex issue.

Lastly, the day ends with a viewing of Home Waters with the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Register online to secure your spot for this one day event.

Explore Florida With OLLI, Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg