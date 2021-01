When kittens like Jillian are rescued at just days old and bottle fed for weeks, they are extra loving and friendly. This kitten is one of four raised by foster moms for weeks. She and her brother, Jackson, are twins. They are vetted and microchipped, and will be at PetSuperMarket in Pasadena on January 16.

727-545-1116 or 727-463-0694; saveourstraysinc.com.