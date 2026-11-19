Our weekly report contains examples of calls for service we handled throughout the week. These calls resulted in a report being generated, an arrest being made, or are important for other squads to know about. It is not a full report for all calls; for a call log, please refer to Pinellas County’s Crime Viewer.

Eye on Gulfport: Nov. 12-18 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Patrol Division

Dispatched calls for service: 91

Self-initiated calls for service: 325

Incident/offense reports: 33

Arrests made: 5

Traffic/vessel stops: 63

Parking violations: 34

Ordinance violations: 29

House checks: 26

Examples of arrests or significant incidents or calls this week:

Officers conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. During the stop, the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to leave the scene on foot. Officers located drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle during their investigation and subsequently made an arrest.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious persons entering an unlocked truck. The complainant reported confronting two individuals multiple times and later stated they had returned armed. Officers thoroughly searched the area and the complainant’s property but found no evidence that anyone was present. The complainant later advised officers he was experiencing visual hallucinations and chose to seek medical treatment.

Officers responded to a custody-related dispute at a local school after a child’s mother attempted to remove the child early. School officials contacted the child’s father, who maintains legal custody. Documentation confirmed that a prior parenting plan was no longer valid and that the child was to remain in the father’s custody.

A concerned neighbor reported hearing yelling from a nearby residence. Officers determined that an argument had occurred after a family member became upset and began yelling in an alleyway before leaving the area. All involved parties advised this was just an argument.

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How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change, and why we now run the Chief’s report as we do.

Officers investigated a hit-and-run crash involving an electric bicycle rider traveling northbound on 54th Street South. The bicyclist was struck by a silver pickup truck making a left turn onto 31st Avenue South. The truck left eastbound from the scene. The rider sustained a minor injury but declined medical treatment.

A resident reported that her boyfriend forcibly took her car keys and threw food at her during an argument. Officers observed evidence consistent with her statement. The suspect, who appeared intoxicated, became hostile and resisted officers’ attempts to take him into custody. Officers deployed a less-lethal device to gain compliance. The suspect was arrested and charged with battery, resisting an officer without violence, and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Members of Bravo Squad participated in a veterans’ appreciation event hosted by the Lions Club and Knights of Columbus, assisting with serving veterans and supporting event activities.

Officers responded to a trespassing complaint. During the investigation, an individual admitted to possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia and was arrested on narcotics-related charges.

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The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Officers investigated a domestic-related battery in which a woman stated her ex-boyfriend struck her in the face while they were driving. Following the investigation, the suspect was arrested and charged with battery (domestic-related).

Officers responded to a vehicle-versus-motorcycle crash on 15th Avenue South. A motorcyclist had stopped in the roadway when a westbound SUV failed to see the motorcycle and collided with it. The rider left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Officers responded to a disturbance at an auto repair business after a customer disputed completed repair work. An argument between the customer and the owner’s son escalated when additional family members arrived. Officers restored order, and the business owner advised he would address the matter directly with the customer.

While conducting traffic enforcement on 49th Street South, Officer Cabrera stopped a vehicle traveling without its headlights illuminated. During the stop, the officer detected the odor of marijuana and observed suspected marijuana in plain view. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 441.2 grams of marijuana, cocaine, and drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marine Unit

The Marine Unit was not on the water this week.

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