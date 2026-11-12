Our weekly report contains examples of calls for service we handled throughout the week. These calls resulted in a report being generated, an arrest being made, or are important for other squads to know about. It is not a full report for all calls; for a call log, please refer to Pinellas County’s Crime Viewer.

Eye on Gulfport: Nov. 5-11 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Patrol Division

Dispatched calls for service: 98

Self-initiated calls for service: 319

Incident/offense reports: 38

Arrests made: 4

Traffic/vessel stops: 65

Parking violations: 23

Ordinance violations: 30

House checks: 30

Examples of arrests or significant incidents or calls this week:

Patrol officers participated in an active assailant training exercise at Gulfport Elementary School to enhance emergency response preparedness and coordination during critical incidents.

Store employees reported that a man, estimated to be between 40 and 50 years old, stole a package of Glad garbage bags. The suspect was last seen traveling westbound on 17th Avenue on a blue women’s bicycle that was missing its rear tire (it had a wheel with no tire).

Officers recovered a 1991 Nissan sedan reported stolen to the St. Petersburg Police Department. Officers found the vehicle parked in a residential backyard near an alleyway. Residents provided officers with information identifying the individual who had left the vehicle at the location.

A man reported that a guitar and solar panel were stolen from his anchored vessel sometime within the previous 24 hours.

Officers responded to a reported domestic disturbance involving two women allegedly fighting in the street. Upon arrival, both parties denied any physical altercation and stated they had only been arguing over a personal matter. They advised that the issue had been resolved and left the area together.

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How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change, and why we now run the Chief’s report as we do.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance after a man reported that his ex-boyfriend pushed him into a dresser during an argument. The ex-boyfriend denied any physical altercation and stated that the complainant returned home from work yelling at him while he was lying in bed. The ex-boyfriend advised that he left the residence to avoid further confrontation.

Officers responded to a report of a missing juvenile after a concerned grandfather advised that his granddaughter had left the residence without permission. Surveillance footage showed the juvenile leaving the home and walking westbound. She was entered as a missing juvenile. Later that evening, the grandfather advised that she had returned home. Officers met with the juvenile, who stated that she had gone for a walk, found marijuana on the ground, and smoked it. After becoming ill, she was transported by Sunstar to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance after observing a woman with visible injuries outside a residence. She reported that her boyfriend had physically assaulted her and damaged her vehicle. Both parties provided conflicting statements and displayed visible injuries. Following the investigation, both individuals were arrested for battery (domestic-related), and one of them also damaged the other’s property, so a criminal mischief charge was added.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 28th Avenue and 58th Street South. Witnesses reported that one vehicle entered the intersection from a stop sign and collided with a southbound vehicle. One driver sustained a head injury but declined medical treatment. Officers cited the driver of the vehicle on 28th Avenue for failure to yield when approaching or entering an intersection.

An employee of a storage facility reported that a known customer struck and damaged the facility’s entry gate with a vehicle. Officers are attempting to locate the driver for further investigation.

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The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

A business reported a retail theft. Officers responded and located the suspect across the street from the business. After being advised of Miranda rights, the suspect admitted to stealing merchandise from the store and was arrested.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 56th Street and 29th Avenue South. The investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling southbound on 56th Street South failed to stop at a posted stop sign and collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on 29th Avenue. No injuries were reported. The driver was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, while the other was cited for driving while license suspended with knowledge

Officers responded to a report of a missing adult after his wife advised that he had left their residence and failed to return. Officers located the man a short distance from his home in good condition. He declined medical attention and was safely reunited with his wife.

Officers conducted a follow-up investigation into a missing juvenile reportedly seen aboard a PSTA Route 66 bus traveling toward Gulfport. Officers checked multiple buses and spoke with bus drivers and citizens in the Gulfport Beach area; however, they did not locate the juvenile.

A woman reported that her Credit Union credit card information was used for two unauthorized transactions totaling $2,000.

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A woman reported that a male acquaintance stayed overnight at her residence. After he left the following day, she discovered several items missing, including medication, marijuana vape pens, clothing, headphones, and her mother’s wallet.

A woman reported ongoing disputes with her boyfriend’s roommate over the past several weeks. She advised that the previous evening, the roommate threatened to physically harm her and sprayed pepper spray on her door.

A man reported discovering unauthorized charges on his credit card dating back to July. He advised that his financial institution instructed him to obtain a police report before disputing the charges.

A woman reported that her credit card information was fraudulently used to make an unauthorized payment of $5,242.70 through an online portal for a bail bonds business in Texas. Although individuals associated with the transaction were identified, the victim stated that she did not know the person who used her card information or the individual who was bonded out. She confirmed that her credit card remained in her possession at the time of the unauthorized transaction.

Marine Unit

The Marine Unit conducted a four-hour patrol and issued four citations for anchor light violations.

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