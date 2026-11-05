Our weekly report contains examples of calls for service we handled throughout the week. These calls resulted in a report being generated, an arrest being made, or are important for other squads to know about. It is not a full report for all calls; for a call log, please refer to Pinellas County’s Crime Viewer.

Eye on Gulfport: Oct. 29-Nov. 4 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Patrol Division

Dispatched calls for service: 111

Self-initiated calls for service: 362

Incident/offense reports: 44

Arrests made: 5

Traffic/vessel stops: 61

Parking violations: 20

Ordinance violations: 22

House checks: 45

Examples of arrests or significant incidents or calls this week:

Officers responded to a residence after the homeowner and his mother reported that a man was on the property attempting to gain entry. Officers were already searching for the individual in connection with an active probable cause arrest for a felony criminal mischief investigation. The suspect was located on the property, taken into custody without incident, and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

A passerby discovered an unresponsive man lying face down next to a motorcycle. Responding officers administered naloxone before EMS arrived. The man regained consciousness and was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Officers responded to a residence after the homeowner reported hearing footsteps and a door handle being manipulated, leading him to believe someone may have entered the home. Officers thoroughly checked the residence and surrounding property but found no evidence of an intruder or unauthorized entry.

Officers received an alert on a vehicle indicating that its registered owner had only a Florida identification card and no valid driver’s license. Officers were also familiar with the vehicle because it fled from law enforcement in a prior incident. After identifying the driver as the registered owner and confirming he did not possess a valid driver’s license, officers arrested him for driving while license suspended or revoked. He was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Officers conducted a traffic stop after observing an individual they knew from prior contacts operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license. The driver was arrested and charged with felony driving while license suspended or revoked.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance after an adult son reported that his mother grabbed him by the throat during an argument involving her boyfriend. Other family members present disputed the allegation, and officers observed no visible injuries or other evidence to substantiate the claim. The son voluntarily left the residence and stayed with a relative for the evening.

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How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change, and why we now run the Chief’s report as we do.

A man reported that his wife had been battered by another woman. Officers contacted the victim, who stated that an unknown female approached her and slapped her on the buttocks. According to the victim, the suspect stated that she deserved it because of the costume she was wearing. The suspect left the area in an Uber before officers arrived. The investigation remains active.

While working an off-duty detail, officers observed a man punch a security guard in the face. When officers attempted to detain him, he actively resisted their efforts. A search incident to arrest revealed Ecstasy pills in his possession. He was charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting an officer without violence, and possession of a controlled substance.

A woman reported that she had argued with her ex-boyfriend, who works as a bartender at a local establishment, the previous evening. During the dispute, he reportedly told her she was no longer welcome at the bar and knocked a drink from her hand. The woman alleged that her hand was struck in the process. The bartender admitted to knocking the drink away but denied making physical contact.

Officers responded to reports of masked juveniles armed with knives on a high school campus. Officers conducted an extensive search of the property and determined there was no active threat. The juveniles reportedly left the campus before law enforcement arrived.

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In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

Officers responded to a business regarding a man who was panhandling and removing articles of clothing in front of the establishment. Upon contact, officers discovered the man had an active warrant for violating pretrial release conditions related to a robbery charge. Officers confirmed the warrant, arrested him, and transported him to the Pinellas County Jail.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend was attempting to break windows and had threatened her with a broomstick. Upon arrival, officers located the suspect outside the residence holding a broom. Their investigation revealed damage to a porch screen door and a broken windowpane. Witness statements corroborated allegations that the suspect had threatened individuals with the broomstick. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and simple assault before being transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Officers responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance, possibly striking another individual and attempting to enter a nearby school. Officers located the man and placed him into protective custody. The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to investigate the school-related incident. While in custody, the man spat on Officer Yancey. EMS transported him to a local hospital for evaluation. Upon his release, he was transported to the Pinellas County Jail by St. Petersburg Police and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, along with additional offenses resulting from their investigation.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman reported that her live-in boyfriend scratched her face during an argument. Although the boyfriend denied the allegation, officers observed visible scratches consistent with the victim’s account. Due to his prior battery convictions, he was arrested and charged with felony battery (domestic-related).

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Officers responded after a woman approached an employee at a local business claiming that an armed individual was hiding in nearby bushes. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone. The woman subsequently claimed the same individuals were standing behind the officers, despite no one being present. As her behavior became increasingly paranoid and concerning, officers placed her into protective custody, and EMS transported her to a local hospital for evaluation.

Officers responded to assist a support worker whose client, a woman with intellectual disabilities, was experiencing a behavioral crisis and had fled from supervision. The client reportedly ran into traffic and in front of moving vehicles before the support worker could regain control. During officers’ attempts to assist, the client grabbed a pen and made stabbing motions toward them. Due to concerns for her safety and the safety of others, officers placed her into protective custody, and EMS transported her to a hospital for further evaluation.

Officers responded to a business regarding a man causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the premises. Officers located him nearby and discovered two alcoholic beverages concealed in his pants. Surveillance footage confirmed he took the items without paying. He was arrested for theft and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Officers responded to a welfare check after a caller reported hearing her neighbor become ill earlier in the day and later hearing a smoke alarm sounding inside the residence. Officers learned the resident had already gone to a local hospital for treatment. Because the alarm continued sounding, the homeowner granted officers permission to enter through an unsecured door. Officers checked the residence, confirmed there was no fire or other emergency, and silenced the alarm.

Marine Unit

The Marine Unit conducted a three-hour patrol of local waterways, issued two citations for anchor light violations, and initiated a new derelict vessel investigation. Officers also addressed a resident’s concerns about a vessel anchored close to their waterfront property.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!