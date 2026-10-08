Eye on Gulfport: October 1-7 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Our weekly report contains examples of calls for service we handled throughout the week. These calls resulted in a report being generated, an arrest being made, or are important for other squads to know about. It is not a full report for all calls; for a call log, please refer to Pinellas County’s Crime Viewer.

Eye on Gulfport: Oct. 1-7 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Patrol Division

Dispatched calls for service: 162

Self-initiated calls for service: 310

Incident/offense reports: 38

Arrests made: 2

Traffic/vessel stops: 46

Parking violations: 43

Ordinance violations: 23

House checks: 55

Examples of arrests or significant incidents or calls this week:

An officer responded to a report of criminal mischief after a person cut tree limbs and damaged two cherry trees on the property.

A person reported that he believes a person he knows intentionally damaged the hull of his boat, causing it to sink. The victim also reported that the suspect, who had permission to be aboard the vessel, stole and pawned several of his belongings.

An officer stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. During the traffic stop, a records check revealed that the driver had an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Polk County. The driver was arrested on the warrant and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

An intoxicated man attempted to enter an apartment. When officers arrived, they determined that the man believed he was at his Airbnb. While trying to get into the apartment, he damaged the window screens. He agreed to reimburse the property owner for the damage and did so the following day. An officer provided the man with a ride to his actual Airbnb, which was nearby.

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How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change, and why we now run the Chief’s report as we do.

A resident discovered her husband unresponsive in bed. The circumstances initially raised concerns due to the several-hour delay in reporting the incident. However, officers later learned that the woman suffered from a medical condition that caused confusion, which helped explain the delay in notifying authorities.

A woman reported to Stetson Security that a man stole her purse and wallet before fleeing on a bicycle. The two had been collecting scrap items in nearby alleys when the victim placed her purse in a trailer attached to the man’s bicycle, and he immediately rode away with the purse. Sergeant Vandenberg located the man entering the CVS at 58th Street and Central Avenue, where he attempted to hide in the restroom. He was arrested on theft and narcotics charges, and the victim’s purse was recovered from the bicycle trailer outside the business.

A resident claimed her son threatened to kill her. During the investigation, officers learned that the woman suffers from dementia and has a history of making similar allegations during periods of confusion. Officers spoke with her son, who denied the allegations and advised that the family is working to place her in a memory care facility. An officer contacted the Gulfport Senior Center to explore possible assistance for the family.

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The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

A resident reported their e-bike stolen from their porch.

A man reported that someone stole the registration decal from his vehicle’s license plate. The decal was last seen two days before the report, and the theft location is unknown.

A man reported that he believed his ex-girlfriend had installed a tracking device in his vehicle. Officers examined the device and determined it was a Bluetooth device, not a tracking device. Officers determined the complaint was unfounded.

A vehicle traveling northbound collided with another vehicle that attempted to merge into its lane. The other driver fled the scene without stopping.

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Keep Your Community Local: Donate Now To Support Us

Donate now to support The Gabber Newspaper. The owners of the paper take no income from the paper. Every penny donated helps keep your community news hyperlocal. And everyone who earns their living working at The Gabber Newspaper lives in Gulfport and St. Petersburg. Most of our freelancers live here, too. We support our community; please support us.

A man reported that his wallet and firearm were stolen from his unlocked work vehicle. The suspect later tried to use one of the victim’s stolen credit cards at a local business, but the transaction failed.

Someone accessed a resident’s bank account and created a fraudulent email address and phone number associated with it. The suspect then attempted to wire $256,000 from the victim’s account.

A resident reported that someone stole a plastic goose valued at $20 from the front porch of a residence sometime overnight.

Marine Unit

The Marine Unit was out of the water this week as the vessel was prepared to attend the City of St. Petersburg’s National Night Out event (later canceled).

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!