Eye on Gulfport: October 15-21 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Our weekly report contains examples of calls for service we handled throughout the week. These calls resulted in a report being generated, an arrest being made, or are important for other squads to know about. It is not a full report for all calls; for a call log, please refer to Pinellas County’s Crime Viewer.

Eye on Gulfport: Oct. 15-21 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Patrol Division

Dispatched calls for service: 106

Self-initiated calls for service: 291

Incident/offense reports: 27

Arrests made: 4

Traffic/vessel stops: 65

Parking violations: 34

Ordinance violations: 23

House checks: 33

Examples of arrests or significant incidents or calls this week:

A man wearing a Halloween mask returned to the library approximately one hour after being instructed to leave. Library staff requested a trespass warning be issued, and he left without further incident.

A resident called to report having suicidal thoughts. The resident told the responding officers he wanted to stab himself in the chest. Officers took him into custody under the Baker Act and transported him to Eleos Wellness & Support for an evaluation.

A building president became upset with where a FedEx driver parked his delivery truck. The building president got into the truck without permission, removed the keys, and hid them on a nearby windowsill. FedEx declined prosecution for burglary.

A resident and an acquaintance from St. Petersburg became involved in an argument over an alleged dent to the acquaintance’s vehicle. During the dispute, the acquaintance stabbed the resident’s bicycle tire and threatened him. Officers located the acquaintance at his nearby residence, where he admitted to damaging the tire and showed officers the knife used. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County jail.

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How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change, and why we now run the Chief’s report as we do.

A passerby reported a holstered firearm lying along the roadway. Officers recovered the firearm, and shortly thereafter, the owner flagged them down, explaining that he had accidentally left it on his vehicle’s tailgate before leaving his residence. The owner provided a detailed description of the firearm and residential surveillance footage confirming ownership. The firearm was returned to him.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance involving a couple arguing inside their residence. A woman contacted police after locking herself in the bathroom. Both parties confirmed there was no physical altercation, just arguing. She elected to gather personal belongings and leave the residence for the night.

Officer Mincin conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A records check revealed the operator did not have a valid license. The operator had previously been cited for driving without a license and failed to appear in court for that charge. He was arrested for driving with a suspended license with knowledge.

A motorist traveling through a business parking lot struck a juvenile riding an electric bicycle after the juvenile entered the vehicle’s path. The juvenile sustained minor injuries.

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The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

A resident reported that a known individual stole an Xbox gaming console and speaker from their residence about three weeks ago.

A resident discovered a woman he does not know sleeping in his backyard. He asked her to leave, and an argument occurred. Responding officers observed signs of intoxication. The resident declined to issue a trespass warning and requested only that officers remove her from the property. Officers transported the woman to her residence without further incident.

Officer Cabrera conducted a traffic stop for faulty equipment. During a vehicle search, officers located a handgun with an obliterated serial number in a passenger’s bag and a pill that tested positive for fentanyl in the driver’s bag. The passenger was arrested for possession of a firearm with an unlawfully altered or removed serial number, while the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Officers transported both to the Pinellas County jail.

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A witness at a city park reported observing a young man take a bicycle from an area across from the park. An officer located the juvenile riding the bicycle a few blocks away, but was unable to identify the bicycle’s owner or confirm its original location. Officers secured the bicycle at the Gulfport Police bicycle compound, and the juvenile was released to a guardian.

The Fire Department requested assistance after discovering a bag containing an unknown white powder on the ground at a local business. Officers collected the bag and submitted it for destruction.

Marine Unit

The Marine Unit was not on the water this week; however, planning and coordination began for a multi-agency marine enforcement detail targeting various boating violations. Additional educational materials will be distributed this week to inform boaters of the law and upcoming enforcement efforts.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!