Eye on Gulfport: October 22-28 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Our weekly report contains examples of calls for service we handled throughout the week. These calls resulted in a report being generated, an arrest being made, or are important for other squads to know about. It is not a full report for all calls; for a call log, please refer to Pinellas County’s Crime Viewer.

Eye on Gulfport: Oct. 22-28 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Patrol Division

Dispatched calls for service: 119

Self-initiated calls for service: 339

Incident/offense reports: 32

Arrests made: 4

Traffic/vessel stops: 59

Parking violations: 28

Ordinance violations: 16

House checks: 43

Examples of arrests or significant incidents or calls this week:

A young man who operates a lawn care business reported that someone stole his bicycle, trailer, and lawn equipment from the front yard of a client’s residence while he worked in the backyard. Officers located the stolen property that evening in the possession of a person camping at a convenience store across the street. The young man and his mother declined to pursue criminal charges.

A person was removed from a bar for attempting to fight another patron. The person entered a vehicle without being invited, and when the owner tried to remove him, he scratched the owner’s face. When officers were attempting to investigate the incident, the man suddenly ran from them, and when taking him into custody, he kicked one of the officers. The man was arrested for burglary with a battery, resisting an officer without violence, and battery on a law enforcement officer. The officer was not injured as a result of the violence.

Officers responded to a complaint of a man yelling at his neighbors and exposing himself. The suspect reportedly walked onto a neighbor’s property, intentionally lowered his shorts, exposed himself, and engaged in lewd behavior in front of the residents. One neighbor recorded the incident. The suspect was transported for a mental health evaluation and has also been charged with exposure of sexual organs.

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How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change, and why we now run the Chief’s report as we do.

The caretaker of a cemetery reported possible vandalism to several gravesites. Officers investigated and determined that a hired vehicle became stuck on the property and accidentally damaged several gravesites during its removal. The caretaker obtained the vehicle’s identifying information.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance where a woman reported that the father of her child struck her multiple times, knocked her phone from her hand while she was calling 911, and took both her phone and vehicle without permission. The building’s surveillance cameras captured the incident. The suspect, who has prior battery convictions, fled in the victim’s vehicle prior to officers’ arrival. Probable cause was established for felony battery (domestic-related), auto theft, theft of the victim’s phone, and tampering with a victim.

A business owner reported having an irate customer. The irate customer left before police arrived. She asked for additional food and became irate when told it would cost extra. She left the food that she had already paid for.

Officers responded to a report of an unconscious man found near a bush who was not breathing. Officers initiated CPR and other lifesaving efforts, but they were unsuccessful. The man was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Suspected narcotics were located in the man’s backpack.

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The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

A business employee reported that someone entered an outdoor storage area overnight and stole a stainless-steel steam table, three steam pans, and a dolly. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at over $1,100.

Officers responded to a vacant rental property after the owner reported discovering a window that appeared to have been pried open. The owner also located personal belongings inside the residence, suggesting that an unauthorized individual may have been occupying the property.

A man reported that someone broke into his truck, which he had left at a paint shop about a year ago. Someone entered the vehicle and ransacked the interior, but the exact timeframe is unknown.

A resident reported that his mother, with whom he resides, slapped him in the face. Another adult in the residence witnessed the incident. The mother was arrested and charged with battery (domestic-related).

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A man reported that an establishment employee struck him. He left before officers arrived and was contacted by telephone, during which he appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative. The employee advised that the altercation began when the man became upset over the amount of alcohol in his drink.

Marine Unit

The Marine Unit patrolled to distribute and post informational flyers regarding long-term anchoring regulations. During these contacts, many boaters advised that they had already obtained the required permit. The unit forwarded two derelict vessel cases to the county for removal. Planning is underway for a joint marine enforcement operation with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

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