Eye on Gulfport: October 8-14 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Our weekly report contains examples of calls for service we handled throughout the week. These calls resulted in a report being generated, an arrest being made, or are important for other squads to know about. It is not a full report for all calls; for a call log, please refer to Pinellas County’s Crime Viewer.

Eye on Gulfport: Oct. 8-14 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Patrol Division

Dispatched calls for service: 162

Self-initiated calls for service: 406

Incident/offense reports: 33

Arrests made: 1

Traffic/vessel stops: 46

Parking violations: 43

Ordinance violations: 23

House checks: 55

Examples of arrests or significant incidents or calls this week:

An officer was alerted to a stolen New York license plate in the area. Officer Mincin saw the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver provided Officer Mincin with a New York identification card. A records check revealed the driver’s New York license was suspended, and he was knowingly driving on a suspended license. The driver was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County jail.

A person called to report that an Apple AirTag attached to his stolen e-bike was pinging to an address in Gulfport. Officers located the AirTag, but not the bicycle. It appeared the suspect(s) took the AirTag off of the e-bike and threw it into the yard where it was found.

A resident advised a sailboat ran aground during low tide and appeared to drag its anchor, just off of Veteran’s Park. The responding officer obtained the FL number and researched the registered owner. A go-by request to Tampa PD returned information that the owner no longer lived there. Sometime overnight, the sailboat left the area.

A resident reported two emaciated dogs that had wandered from St. Petersburg into their fenced-in yard. The animals were not cared for, so Animal Control was contacted to take possession.

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How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change, and why we now run the Chief’s report as we do.

A business manager reported the theft of a small amount of store merchandise. Dispatch advised the suspect to leave the area in a dark-colored sedan and provided the tag. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle after circulating it. Officers sent a BOLO (be on the lookout) to SPPD, and the store manager wished to prosecute.

A resident reported that she found an ad on Craigslist for Tampa Bay Rays tickets for $80 each and purchased four. She sent the money and never received the tickets.

A person reported that two men were arguing behind a business. Officers separated the parties, and they agreed to stay away from each other in the future. No crime occurred.

A resident reported seeing a man running around the street naked and screaming. The caller stated the man was intoxicated and provided a description of someone similar to a known resident. The caller then advised dispatch that it wasn’t known if the person was naked and may have only been shirtless. After not finding anyone matching the description in the area, Gulfport officers contacted the known resident at his house. The resident was intoxicated but safely in his home.

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The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

The resident of an assisted living facility reported that he was pushed by an employee of the facility.

The manager of a retail business flagged down an officer to report that a woman stole diapers from the store and was last seen heading east on Gulfport Boulevard in a white SUV. The manager provided security footage of the suspect and her vehicle, and officers identified her using Flock cameras.

A woman reported that she left her residence for 30 minutes the day before and, when she returned, discovered someone had tried to pick the lock on her front door and left the lock-picking tool behind. No one entered, and nothing was missing.

A resident reported that she paid a 50% deposit to an electrical contractor to fix hurricane-related damage to her home. She paid the deposit in 2025, and the work remains incomplete.

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A customer reported that a man was harassing a woman at a bar. When officers arrived, the woman had already left, and there didn’t appear to be anyone bothering anyone else.

A resident reported that his truck was broken into overnight and a tablet, sunglasses, and a wallet were stolen.

A person reported someone threatened to kill him in the area of Trolley Market Square. When officers tried to contact the caller, he did not answer. Officers contacted a man in the area, who said he sometimes gives people the middle finger, and this time the person was driving by in a car. The man in the car stopped and said he was going to shoot him, so he responded by saying he would kill him if he tried to do that. Nothing more could be done, as the caller was not there and no actual crime appeared to have occurred.

Marine Unit

The Marine Unit was not on the water this week, but members continued to work derelict vessel cases and assisted with abandoned dinghies in the area of Veterans Park.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!