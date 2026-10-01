Eye on Gulfport: September 24-30 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Our weekly report contains examples of calls for service we handled throughout the week. These calls resulted in a report being generated, an arrest being made, or are important for other squads to know about. It is not a full report for all calls; for a call log, please refer to Pinellas County’s Crime Viewer.

Eye on Gulfport: Sept. 24-30 Gulfport Police Weekly Activity Report

Patrol Division

Dispatched calls for service: 127

Self-initiated calls for service: 344

Incident/offense reports: 41

Arrests made: 5

Traffic/vessel stops: 81

Parking violations: 32

Ordinance violations: 23

House checks: 49

Examples of arrests or significant incidents or calls this week:

A woman reported that $123,000 had been fraudulently withdrawn from one of her mother’s accounts. Her mother advised that she was not concerned about the financial loss and did not want the matter investigated. She did not provide any additional information or documentation necessary to further the investigation.

A woman reported that she was recently moved to another room due to ongoing issues with her roommate. After relocating, she discovered that her purse and wallet were missing.

A landlord called the police following an argument with her tenant. Both parties alleged that the other pushed them during the dispute. The caller was intoxicated, and the tenant agreed to remain in his room to avoid any further conflict.

A resident reported that a friend came to her home following an argument over the phone regarding an Airbnb rental. While the two were talking in the yard, the friend punched her, and a physical altercation ensued. The other woman left the area in her vehicle before officers arrived.

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How We Cover Crime

When the current owners purchased The Gabber Newspaper in 2020, they made many changes. In October 2020, they changed policies on how The Gabber Newspaper handles crime reporting. Take a look at why we made that change, and why we now run the Chief’s report as we do.

The case manager of a Pinellas Park group home reported that two teenage girls failed to return home from school and were last seen at Boca Ciega High School during third period. One of the girls later returned to the group home and claimed that the other girl had been kidnapped by a group of males and placed in the trunk of a vehicle. The kidnapping allegation was determined to be fabricated, and the second girl was subsequently located at her boyfriend’s mother’s apartment in Pinellas Park.

An adult man reported that he got into an argument with another adult man over a parking space. During the dispute, the adult man occupying the parking space in question threatened to “blow the man’s head off,” returned later, and pointed a firearm at the adult man who challenged him for the parking space. The gun-wielding adult was arrested for aggravated assault.

Officers observed a vehicle traveling southbound on 49th Street with a registration that had expired in October 2024 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver advised officers that he did not have a valid driver’s license. Officers arrested the driver for driving while license suspended or revoked (DWLSR). He was transported to the Pinellas County jail.

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The Gabber Newspaper ? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.

An intoxicated patron intentionally damaged a bathroom door while aboard a charter boat. The patron reportedly damaged the door while attempting to assist a female out of the bathroom without first requesting assistance from the charter boat staff. The patron agreed to return the following day and reimburse the boat owner for the cost of the repairs, which he did.

Officer Mills attempted to stop a vehicle operating without taillights. The vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and crashed at the end of 58th Street near the seawall of Boca Ciega Bay. The driver ran from the vehicle, and Sergeant Janovich and his K-9 partner Cezar tracked her to a storage closet on the seventh floor of a building in Town Shores. She was medically cleared and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

A resident reported that a person she knows stole their e-bike. Other residents at the location stated that the theft was related to allegations that the victim had been stealing property from the suspect.

A juvenile failed to return to her group home after school. This was the same juvenile previously reported missing and was recovered in Pinellas Park. She was recovered and returned to her group home.

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Officer Broffman and Field Training Officer Marston conducted a traffic stop for an expired registration (more than one year). While the driver was going through his paperwork, he dropped a small bag of cocaine in plain view of the officers. Antonio Jimerson was arrested for possession of cocaine and issued several traffic citations.

A woman reported that she was the victim of a scam in late 2023. She sent approximately $800 in gift cards to an unknown suspect and later received a fraudulent check in the mail.

Officer Gischel observed a U-Haul truck run a stop sign and initiated a traffic stop. The driver displayed signs of impairment, and a driving under the influence (DUI) investigation was conducted. The driver was arrested for DUI and refusal to submit to breath testing. He was transported to the Pinellas County jail.

The same juvenile female involved in the previous unfounded abduction report was reported missing from her group home for the third time this week after failing to return from school. Officers located her at her boyfriend’s residence in South Pasadena, and she returned to her group home.

Marine Unit

The Marine Unit worked on derelict vessel cases this week and assisted Code Enforcement with a case they are investigating.

We’re the calm during the storm. No hype, only help!