“Fa lalala” In Love with Bay Voices 

The Gulfport Library was packed to the gills Tuesday, 10 December for the Bay Voices Men’s Choir. The free concert started at 7 p.m., but by 6:30 p.m. it was standing room only.

This was their fifth free holiday concert at the library, performing Christmas and Chanukah favorites. The library was also one of seven performances that the choir scheduled this season, an exclusive opportunity for Gulfport residents.

The event was sponsored by the LGBTQ Resource Center, which provides collections, services and events throughout the year to the local LGBTQ community, its friends and family.