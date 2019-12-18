“Fa lalala” In Love with Bay Voices 

T
“The voices you’re about to hear tonight bring such a wonderful range of music and such dedication to the craft,” said Susan Gore during her introduction of the Bay Voices Men’s Choir during Tuesday 10, December’s free concert at the Gulfport Library. Bay Voices came together in 2007 after the Tampa Bay Gay Men’s Chorus disbanded. Some of the gentlemen have known each other for almost two decades.
he Gulfport Library was packed to the gills Tuesday, 10 December for the Bay Voices Men’s Choir. The free concert started at 7 p.m., but by 6:30 p.m. it was standing room only.
This was their fifth free holiday concert at the library, performing Christmas and Chanukah favorites. The library was also one of seven performances that the choir scheduled this season, an exclusive opportunity for Gulfport residents.
The event was sponsored by the LGBTQ Resource Center, which provides collections, services and events throughout the year to the local LGBTQ community, its friends and family.
Bay Voices are under the direction of Stephen Allen, who led the ensemble of 13 singers with a series of face and arm gestures, while playing the keyboard. Many of the songs played were holiday season classics such as “Silver Bells,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and a unique rendition of “Deck the Halls.”