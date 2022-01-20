Facebook Fight Leads to Gunfire in Gulfport

A social media argument between two women allegedly resulted in multiple gunshots fired into the air by a passing car outside the Gulfport home of one of the verbal combatants Jan. 6, according to Gulfport Police.

The incident occurred near 7th Avenue South and 53rd Street South and may have stemmed from the two woman “disrespecting each other over social media.” A passenger in a passing car allegedly fire gunshots into the air passing by the residence, according to police.

Gulfport Police Department Sergeant Thomas Woodman said the dispute centers over the two women “arguing over talking badly about one another and doing so via Facebook Live.”

Woodman said police have not charged anyone or made any arrests in this case. The investigation remains ongoing and the police have not released any names.