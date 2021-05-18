Facebook Group Organizes St. Pete Cleanups 

A group of people posing for a photo with one holding a flag for the City of St. Petersburg, Florida
Aron Byrce, creator of “We Love St. Pete Parks!” Facebook group, organized the group’s first clean up at Walter Fuller Park, Saturday, May 15. Photo by Abby Baker.

More than 3,000 St. Petersburg enthusiasts have joined as members of the Facebook group, “We Love St. Pete Parks!” On Saturday, May 15, some of the group set off in the first of what they hope to be many cleanups. 

With a new permit from St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation, the group hit Walter Fuller Park, 7891 26th Ave. N., on Saturday, May 15, just a handful of days after the event was posted. 

“This, to me, is an organic way for people to translate love for St. Pete parks to actual acts,” said group organizer Aron Bryce. “It’s got to start somewhere, and this is it.” 

The cleanups will take place at various locations throughout the summer. 

“If I could rally these guys in just three days, imagine what we could all do together months in advance,” Bryce said. 

Find “We Love St. Pete Parks” on Facebook for updates.

A man and a woman in a green park with black trash bags and a litter picker
Volunteer Pat Vargas with Aron Bryce. “People just volunteer out of the goodness of their hearts,” Bryce said. “I think that’s beautiful.” Photo by Abby Baker.

 

by Abby Baker

