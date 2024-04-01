Fairness in Gulfport Elections: OPINION

I believe there is one primary human virtue that stands above the others, and perhaps gives birth to them. For lack of a better term, let’s call it “fairness” — a mild word for a powerful concept. The ideal of it, the pursuit of it has pulled humanity out of some very dark ages.

It sets our expectations for how we get along with others. We want things to be fair and we’re pissed when they’re not. We may have been told as children, “life isn’t fair,” but that doesn’t stop us from wanting it to be. For us, at least. And most of us want it for others. Right? It is the root of our system of governing in the U.S. and right here in Gulfport.

Fairness in Gulfport Elections

Speaking of democracy in Gulfport, how about that election for council member in Ward I? My take is that it was less about choosing the leadership of the future than it was a moment to stare into a mirror, and ask, “OK Gulfport: Who are you now? And what do you want to be?”

Newer arrivals, especially those from north of the Mason-Dixon line, may not know that there was an old Gulfport where “fairness” was not even an ideal for some. That was in the past… the murky, black-and-white-photo past of our parents’ time, and their parents’. Specifically, Gulfport was a proudly racist little city.

Things Have Changed in Gulfport

Christine and I would not have moved here 26 years ago if we thought that old Gulfport still prevailed, and in our time here, the city has blossomed with self-awareness, decency, inclusiveness, love of truth, and a sprinkle of fairy dust. Fairness reigns and this was confirmed by the results of the recent election. The winner is that and more.

But this was a long campaign with some real head-scratching moments. Before we move on with our lives, can we peek at that mirror just one more time? Is there anything else we can learn?

What About Those Endorsements?

I’m grappling with the warm endorsement other council members gave the opponent, even as it became clear that their campaign was reaching back generations to old Gulfport in hopes of winning by dividing. That the strategy failed badly should warm a lot of hearts, but it was not rejected by those who, I think, should know better… who should have run from the association. Could it be that those who represent us don’t represent the best of us?

Feel free to contact me if you have thoughts on this subject, and let’s celebrate Gulfport declaring its values so firmly.

Jonathan Micocci is a Gulfport resident, Realtor, and occasional contributor to The Gabber Newspaper.

The Gabber Newspaper? We Go There

In 1968, our founder, George Brann, started The Gabber Newspaper, then called the Gulfport Gabber, to hold Gulfport City Council accountable. Read more of our city council coverage, and learn about our policies on reporting, fact-checking, and funding.