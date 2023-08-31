Fall for the Arts: Tampa Bay Theater, Art Shows, and Books

Autumn approaches, and with it a host of opportunities to enjoy Tampa Bay’s vibrant arts scene. Whether you’re in the mood to watch a play, see an art exhibit, read a book, or enjoy a tour or festival, The Gabber Newspaper’s arts lineup has something for everyone. But don’t just take our word for it – take some time to browse websites or call the numbers below for Tampa Bay theater, art shows, and books near you. Learn more about the incredible work of our museums, theater companies, galleries, book stores, and other arts organizations are doing. If you’re feeling like making a day of it, the “Worth the Drive” sections feature offerings in Tampa and Sarasota. You’re bound to fall for the arts this season!

Tampa Bay Live Theater: On the Stage

September Theater

Every Brilliant Thing This one-act, life-affirming play pulls back the curtain on the experiences of the child of a suicidal mother. Check Off-Central’s website for more season information. The Off-Central, 2260 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 7-17. theoffcentral.com; 727-202-7019.

Don’t Quote Me On That! The Dirty John’s crew tells the wacky biography of Claire Bear, your favorite neighborhood lesbian, through stand-up, sketch comedy, and music. Mature audiences only. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 22. thestudioat620.org; 727-895-6620.

Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical Head back to 17 Cherry Tree Lane for this heartwarming story of the magical nanny who rekindles the joy of the Banks family. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 29-Oct. 8. spcitytheatre.org; 727-866-1973.

October Theater

*Indecent A lesbian kiss in the 1923 play, God of Vengeance, sparks controversy that unfolds across the cast and crews’ lives in this regional premiere. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Oct. 4-29. americanstage.org; 727-823-7529.

Nightsweat A ritzy girls’ weekend organized by a canceled celebrity housewife goes hilariously wrong when it gets swept up in the hunt for the Berkshire Strangler in this comic thriller. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Oct. 6-Nov. 5. freefalltheatre.com; 727-498-5205.

Alcina A powerful enchantress with a penchant for transforming men into animals bewitches Ruggiero. Can his true love, in disguise, save his life? St. Pete Opera, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 13-17. stpeteopera.org; 727-823-2040.

Radio Theatre Project Live classic radio plays performed by an ensemble of professional theater artists. Thrills abound! The Studio@620, 620 1st Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 23, Nov. 20, and Dec. 18. thestudioat620.org; 727-895-6620.

November Theater

White Rabbit Red Rabbit American Stage presents a true one-night-only experience, where a different actor performs White Rabbit Red Rabbit each night, with a script they’ve never seen before. No do-overs, no repeats! Multiple locations: The Savant, 634 Second Ave. S., St. Petersburg (Nov. 2-3); USF Tampa Theatre Centre, 3837 USF Holly Dr., Tampa (Nov. 4-5); Historic Bethel A.M.E., 912 Third Ave. N., St. Petersburg (Nov. 9-10); The Factory, 2622 Fairfield Ave. S., St. Petersburg (Nov. 11-12); WADA Arts XChange, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg (Nov. 16-17); The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg (Nov. 18-19). americanstage.org; 727-823-7529.

Pinocchio A kid-friendly, one-hour take on the beloved story of the boy puppet, with English lyrics sung to classical melodies. St. Pete Opera, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Nov. 10-19. stpeteopera.org; 727-823-2040.

Holiday Season Takes the Stage

Acts of Faith A young woman who is mistaken for a prophet begins using her “gift” to right wrongs and punish the wicked in this state premiere. American Stage, 163 Third St. N., St. Petersburg. Nov. 21-Dec. 17. americanstage.org; 727-823-7529.

Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play Live foley effects and a score of beloved holiday carols accompany the classic story of a department store Santa and the little girl who believes in him. freeFall Theatre, 6099 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Nov. 24-Dec. 4. freefalltheatre.com; 727-498-5205.

*A Christmas Carol Charles Dickens’s classic tale features a hardhearted curmudgeon transformed by the spirit — or, to be precise, three spirits — of the Christmas season. St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg. Dec. 8-17. spcitytheatre.org; 727-866-1973.

Holiday Sparkle A pop-era style performance featuring holiday favorites. Note: Dec. 10 performance takes place outdoors in North Straub Park, 400 Bayshore Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. St. Pete Opera, 2145 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Dec. 10-17. stpeteopera.org; 727-823-2040.

Gulfport Theater

Gulfport Community Players: Volunteer Job Fair Open House Socialize with other community theater contacts, explore volunteer opportunities, and tour the building and workshops. Check out the Players’ 2024 productions soon on their website. Back Door Theater, 1619 49th St. S., Gulfport. Oct. 27. gulfportcommunityplayers.org; 727-322-0316.

Theater Worth the Drive

The Crucible This drama revisits the mass hysteria of the Salem witch trials, a searing and all-too-relevant reminder of the dangers of blindly following authority. Tampa Rep, 1141 E. 11th Ave., Tampa. Sept. 29-Oct. 15. tamparep.org; 813-556-8737.

FRESH INK Creative Pinellas teams up with American Stage to bring staged readings of new plays. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Oct. 10 & Dec. 5. creativepinellas.org; 727-582-2172.

The Sound Inside An isolated creative writing teacher tests the growing bond between herself and her brilliant but volatile student with a difficult, life-altering request. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. Oct. 20-Dec. 3. urbanitetheatre.com; 941-321-1397.

The Straz

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead Two college chums of Prince Hamlet tell the “real” story of Shakespeare’s greatest tragedy in this highly acclaimed parody. Jobsite at The Straz, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Sept. 13-Oct. 8. jobsitetheater.org; 813-229-7827

Spanish Nights Opera Tampa celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a dazzling selection of music from Spain, Cuba, Puerto Rico, and beyond. The Straz, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Sept. 22-24. strazcenter.org; 813-229-7827.

*The Choir of Man What if your local pub came with a multi-talented cast of nine guys belting out your favorite pop, classic rock, folk, Broadway, and pub tunes? You might find out at this ultimate feel-good show. The Straz, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Oct. 3-Nov. 26. strazcenter.org; 813-229-7827.

Frankenstein A mad scientist flees when his experiment goes awry, but his new invention — a grotesque but intelligent son — follows in hot pursuit. Jobsite at The Straz, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Oct. 18-Nov. 12. jobsitetheater.org; 813-229-7827 .

*Beetlejuice In this fantasy horror musical, a recently deceased couple hires an uproarious bio-exorcist to scare away their new (still living) neighbors. The Straz, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Oct. 24-29. strazcenter.org; 813-229-7827.

Funny Girl Everyone told Fanny Brice, a Lower East Side girl, that she’d never be a star. In this beloved musical, she proves them all wrong. The Straz, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Nov. 28-Dec. 3. strazcenter.org; 813-229-7827.

Tampa Bay Art Shows: In the Gallery

where ideas come from: dalí’s drawings Peer into Dalí’s creative process through approximately 100 rarely seen works spanning his creative life, 1916-1974. The Dalí, One Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. May 27-Oct. 22. thedali.org; 727-823-3767.

Un/Natural Selections: Wildlife in Contemporary Art Wildlife images from the National Museum of Wildlife Art explore the relationship between humanity and the natural world. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Jun. 10-Sept. 17. thejamesmuseum.org; 727-892-4200.

Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales / Custodios de la Herencia: Cuentos Ocultos Witness the many ways that artists push boundaries and challenge societal norms in this exhibit highlighting the work of Puerto Rican artists. Creative Pinellas, 12211 Walsingham Road, Largo. Aug. 3-Oct.15. creativepinellas.org; 727-582-2172.

Explore the Vaults: Water + Color Pigments and water come together in remarkable ways in this exhibit exploring ink, gouache, and watercolor paintings and drawings from the MFA’s permanent collection. Museum of Fine Arts St. Petersburg, 255 Beach Dr. NE, St. Petersburg. Aug. 12-Jan. 7. mfastpete.org; 727-896-2667.

Wasíl – Creating from the Unknown Featuring the work of mixed media artist Wasíl, with opening reception on Sept. 9. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Aug. 29-Oct. 1. stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com; 727-485-8655.

September Art Shows

Ghost Stories Multimedia show capturing the spooky spirit and tale-telling tendencies of the fall season. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Sept. 1-Oct. 21. floridacraftart.org; 727-821-7391.

Leonora Carrington: Painter, Writer, Visionary This free exhibit showcases the life and work of a Surrealist painter and writer who was, in her own words, too busy pursuing an artistic vision to be anyone’s muse. The Dalí, One Dalí Blvd., St. Petersburg. Sept. 9-Jan. 7. thedali.org; 727-823-3767.

*Florida Highwaymen: The Next Generation – The Legacy Continues. Featuring the paintings of Ray McLendon, son of the eponymous and much-celebrated Florida Highwayman. See these radiant Florida landscapes, equal parts tacky and transcendent, come to life once more in the hands of a second-generation paint-trepreneur. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 9. woodsonmuseum.org; 727-323-1104.

SHINE 9 Ten artists featured in the ninth annual SHINE Mural Festival exhibit studio work in this small(er)-but-mighty show. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Sept. 9-Oct. 14. moreanartscenter.org; 727-822-7872.

ARTofficial Intelligence The robots are coming! The Morean teams up with The St. Pete Robot Exchange to feature robotic artwork by 44 Florida artists. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Sept. 9-Oct. 26. moreanartscenter.org; 727-822-7872.

Ermin Tabakovic: Transcending Space Inspired by Berlin’s vibrant graffiti art scene and his study of architecture, Tabakovic’s colorful paintings celebrate geometric form with a structural sensibility. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Sept. 9-Oct. 26. moreanartscenter.org; 727-822-7872.

Movement Motion, mobility, and movement are the themes of this WADA member show, on display in the Burka Member Lounge on the Arts Xchange campus. Warehouse Arts District Association, 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 9-Oct. 31. warehouseartsdistrict.org; 727-256-0821.

October Art Shows

Tricia Lynn Featuring the work of wildlife painter Tricia Lynn, with opening reception Oct. 14. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Oct. 3-29. stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com; 727-485-8655.

From Far East to West: The Chinese American Frontier Through paintings and artifacts, this exhibit explores the history and experiences of Chinese Americans in the American West. The James Museum, 150 Central Ave. St. Petersburg. Oct. 14-Jan. 28. thejamesmuseum.org; 727-892-4200.

The Gift of Art Annual group exhibition by members of the Gulf Coast Artists’ Alliance, with opening reception Nov. 11. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Oct. 31-Dec. 3. stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com; 727-485-8655.

End of the Year Art Shows

All Is Bright The Morean’s annual holiday art show features the perfect gift for anyone on your list with ornaments, jewelry, functional pottery, painting, and sculpture. Morean Arts Center, 719 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Nov. 11-Dec. 30. moreanartscenter.org; 727-822-7872.

Ed Quigley Featuring the work of photographer and digital artist Ed Quigley, with opening reception Dec. 9. St. Pete ArtWorks, 2604 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Dec. 5-31. stpeteartworks-onlinestore.com; 727-485-8655.

Eckerd College Visual Arts Events With three beautiful galleries, rich archives and collections, and a host of talented students and alums, there’s always something to see at Eckerd. Watch for information on this fall’s shows at the following. Eckerd College, 4200 54th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. eckerd.edu/visualarts/events; 727-864-8340.

Gulfport Art Shows

Radical Self Acceptance: Redefining Beauty This exhibit honors breast cancer awareness month by showcasing photographs of breast cancer survivors/warriors and their tattoos, and by donating 10% of all sales proceeds to The Affirmation Project. Brenda McMahon Gallery, 2901 Beach Blvd. S., Gulfport. Oct. 1-31. theaffirmationsproject.com; 727-454-0453.

*ArtJones Open Studio Tour A spectacular showcase of 30 artists in 10 Gulfport locations, including established and emerging artists. Start at Brenda McMahon Gallery (2901 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport) or Gulfport Welcome Center (3101 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport) to get a map. Dec. 2-3. artjonesstudiotour.com; 727-454-0453.

Gulfport Arts Center The Gulfport Arts center is currently planning a new program of classes and exhibits. Keep up with the latest at the following address: Gulfport Arts Center, 2726 54th St. S., Gulfport. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org/gulfport-arts-center.

Art Shows by the Beaches

End of Summer Member Show What did you do over the summer break? Come see recent works by Tampa Bay artists in this juried show. Suntan Arts Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Aug. 12-Oct. 5. suntanart.org; 727-367-3818.

*I’ll Read What I Want Tampa Bay artists tackle questions about censorship and freedom of expression. Beach Art Center, 1515 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Aug. 21-Sept. 22. beachartcenter.org; 727-596-4331.

ART in AUTUMN A showcase of the work of members of Gulfport’s own Town Shores Art Guild. Suntan Arts Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Sept. 30-Nov. 1. suntanart.org; 727-367-3818.

Tampa Bay Art Shows Worth the Drive

*Etched Feathers Explore the history of printed birds and the artistic process of those who capture their images. Tampa Bay History Center, 801 Water St., Tampa. Mar. 4-Oct. 15. tampabayhistorycenter.org; 813-228-0097.

Pepe Mar: Myth and Magic highlights 15 years of artist’s practice with the artist’s signature materials: magazine cut-outs, decorative textiles, clay vessels, and found objects. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. July 13-Feb. 18. tampamuseum.org; 813-274-8130.

PLAY On! Artist-made toys in all media explore the spirit of play. Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Sept. 8-Oct. 15. dfac.org; 727-298-3322.

*LOL: Funny Papers Showcase of artworks in the genre of comics, illustrations, zines, and collage. Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Sept. 8-Oct. 15. dfac.org; 727-298-3322.

Amy Santoferraro: Kowtow Mountain Kitsch collectibles meet crafted clay to give familiar objects a new imagined life. Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Sept. 8-Dec. 23. dfac.org; 727-298-3322..

Nancee Clark: Insights and Follies Intentional ambiguity and humorous play of ideas explores the human condition of folly. Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin. Sept. 15-Dec. 23. dfac.org; 727-298-3322.

At Home with City of Ghosts See the personal artwork of 17 creators of the award-winning Netflix series, City of Ghosts. Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvdd, Dunedin. Sept. 15-Dec. 23. dfac.org; 727-298-3322.

Through Her Eyes: Women Photographers of Tampa Bay. Featuring works from the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, the University of Tampa’s permanent collection, and amazing women photographers from the Tampa Bay region. Scarfone/Hartley Gallery, The University of Tampa, 310 N. Blvd. Tampa. Sept. 29. ut.edu; 813-253-6217.

Art Shows in Sarasota: Worth the Drive

Working Conditions Consider the changing conditions of labor through the Ringling’s photography collection. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Aug. 26-Mar. 3. ringling.org; 941-359-5700.

Guercino’s Friar with a Gold Earring Explore the figure of Fra Bonaventura Bisi, painter and art dealer as you are immersed in the world of art and art dealing in Baroque Italy. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Oct. 14-Jan. 7. ringling.org; 941-359-5700..

500 Years of Italian Drawings This exhibit showcases 95 works from the late-15th to early-20th centuries, on loan from Princeton University Art Museum. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Oct. 14-Jan. 21. ringling.org; 941-359-5700.

Michele Oka Doner Oka Doner’s sculptures and work on paper reflect on climate, ecology, and a lifelong passion for the natural world. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Nov. 18-Jun. 2. ringling.org; 941-359-5700..

Shinique Smith: Parade A year-long, multi-gallery installation puts the artist in dialogue with European artistic tradition and notions of Black femininity. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Dec. 16-Jan. 5. ringling.org; 941-359-5700.

Tampa Bay Books

*Paradise Is Deadly is an anthology of gripping tales produced by the Florida Gulf Coast Sisters in Crime. Come check it out at the book launch party, where authors will be on hand to sign books and refreshments will be served. Books at Park Place, 6800 Gulfport Blvd. S., Suite 113, South Pasadena. Sept. 16, 2-4 p.m. flgcsinc.com.

*Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six – with the new Lisa Unger Book Club! Tombolo Books presents a new book club for lovers of the Bay Area’s favorite thriller writer Lisa Unger! Meet up with other fans and hear the author discuss her newest title. Tickets required, and include refreshments and a copy of the book. Coastal Creative, 2201 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 19. tombolobooks.com; 727-755-9456.

Through the Groves: An Evening with Anne Hull. Join Tombolo Books and Tampa Bay Times book critic Colette Bancroft for a discussion with award-winning journalist Anne Hull about her new memoir of rural Florida in the 1960s. Tickets required. Poynter Institute, 801 Third St. S., St. Petersburg. Nov. 14. tombolobooks.com; 727-755-9456.

Book Events at Tombolo Books

Everwhen by Anne Barngrover: Poetry at Tombolo Books Poet Anne Barngrover will read from her new collection, which asks what happens when the secrets of long ago catch up to now, in conversation with local poet Heather Seller and St. Pete’s Poet Laureate Gloria Muñoz. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 7. tombolobooks.com; 727-755-9456..

Here in the Dark: An Evening with Megan Lucas. Come enjoy a reading from this award-winning author’s gritty, genre-blending debut collection of short stories set in Southern Appalachia. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 12. tombolobooks.com; 727-755-9456.

*This Country: A Conversation with Navied Mahdavian Come see the New Yorker cartoonist’s extraordinary debut graphic memoir about belonging, identity, and making a home in the remote American West. Discussion moderated by local author Lorraine Monteagut. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 29. tombolobooks.com; 727-755-9456.

An Unflinching Look with Benjamin Dimmit. Tombolo Books hosts a book talk with photographer Benjamin Dimmitt, whose new book focuses on the unique Chassahowitza National Wildlife Refuge on Florida’s Gulf coast. Discussion moderated by Oak Ridge National Laboratory’s Dr. Matt McCarthy and the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts’s Robin O’Dell. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 4. tombolobooks.com; 727-755-9456.

Book Events at The Woodson

Out of the Darkness of Depression and Into the Spiritual Light by Joyce Nanette Johnson. Join the Woodson’s Books, Bubbles, and Brunch club and discuss Out of Darkness with its author, an acclaimed local journalist. Brunch and mimosas will be served. Registration required. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 23. woodsonmuseum.org; 727-323-1104.

Island Sisters by Micki Berthelot Morency. Four women from across the world meet at a college counseling session and forge an unbreakable bond that anchors them through many challenges in their lives to come. Discuss this debut novel with its author, a noted local writer and women and children’s advocate, while enjoying mimosas and brunch at the Woodson’s Books, Bubbles, and Brunch club. Registration required. The Woodson African American Museum of Florida, 2240 Ninth Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 28. woodsonmuseum.org; 727-323-1104.

Gulfport Book Events

Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks. Join The Gabber Newspaper’s book club as it discusses this musical romance set at the famous Don CeSar. Habana Cafe, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Sept. 13. tombolobooks.com; amanda@thegabber.com.

Steppenwolf by Hermann Hesse. The Gulfport Public Library’s book club will discuss this classic and other writings by Hesse. Steppenwolf is available as a print or audio book from the circulation desk. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Sept. 21. mygulfport.us/gpl; 727-893-1074.

A Dish to Die For by Lucy Burdette. Join The Gabber Newspaper’s book club as it discusses this cozy mystery from Burdette’s charming Key West Food Critic series. Habana Cafe, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Oct. 11. tombolobooks.com; amanda@thegabber.com.

David Copperfield by Charles Dickens. The Gulfport Public Library’s book club will discuss this literary classic. David Copperfield is available as a print or audio book from the circulation desk. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Oct. 19. mygulfport.us/gpl; 727-893-1074.

The House Guests by Emilie Richards. Join The Gabber Newspaper’s book club as it discusses this page-turning thriller, set in the heart of Tarpon Springs’s Greek community. Habana Cafe, 5402 Gulfport Blvd. S., Gulfport. Nov. 8. tombolobooks.com; amanda@thegabber.com.

Books: New Florida Releases

*Climate-Wise Landscaping: Practical Actions for a Sustainable Future by Sue Reed and Ginny Stibolt. Florida gardening guru Ginny Stibolt fills her pages with simple, practical tips for beautifying any landscape or garden, while protecting the planet. University Press of Florida. Sept. 5. upf.com/season.asp; 800-226-3822.

Now You See It by Carol J. Perry. Check out the latest (lucky number #13!) in Seminole author Carol J. Perry’s Witch City Mystery series. Kensington. Sept 26. caroljperry.com.

Lunar Outfitters: Making the Apollo Space Suit by Bill Ayrey. A behind-the-scenes history of a vital component of the space program, written by a longtime space suit test engineer. University Press of Florida. Nov. 14. upf.com/season.asp; 800-226-3822.

Our Story of Gulfport, Florida Gulfport Historical Society is finally reprinting this fascinating history of our town, first compiled by GHS in the 1980s. Reprints will be ready in time for the holidays! Gulfport Historical Society, 5301 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Dec. 1. gulfporthistoricalsociety.org; info@gulfporthistoricalsociety.org.

Justice Pursued: The Exoneration of Nathan Myers and Clifford Williams by Bruce Horovitz. An in-depth look at a wrongful conviction, landmark reversal, and first exoneration brought about through Florida’s Conviction Integrity Unit. University Press of Florida. Dec. 5. upf.com/season.asp; 800-226-3822.

The Rainbow Book Local playwright Sheila Cowley, together with the Sparks Collaborative Ensemble of actors, artists, and sound designers, produced a free audiobook for kids featuring “rainbow” in word, image, and movement. This and other Sparks Kids books (personal favorite: When The Tuba Shows Up, It’s A Party) are available online. Enjoy with your favorite kiddos! Sparks Collaborative Ensemble. sdcowley.com/sparks-kids; sparksartstpete@gmail.com.

St. Pete Tours, Films, and Series

*St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour Join historian Josette Green for an unforgettable bike tour highlighting the Black history of St. Pete and the impact of systemic racism on the City of St. Pete. Tours begin at 9 a.m. at the Wellness Center and cover a five-mile loop. No cost, though donations are encouraged. Wellness Center, 2198 15th Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 9 & 23, Oct. 7 & 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 9 & 16. blackhistorybiketour.com; blackhistorybt@gmail.com.

*Underground History St. Pete’s African American Heritage Association and Tombolo Books host a screening of Underground History, a new documentary film project designed to explore connections between St. Petersburg’s diverse cultural history and emerging community efforts to acknowledge that past in charting the future. Tombolo Books, 2153 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Sept. 20. tombolobooks.com; 727-755-9456.

ArtVenture Work by local and international artists will be exhibited throughout St. Pete’s Grand Central District, in bars, restaurants, galleries, and storefronts. Central Ave., between 20th St. and 31st St., St. Petersburg. Dec. 3-11. comeoutstpete.org/artventureabout.

Gulfport Tours, Films, and Series

Gulfport Senior Center Foundation Performing Arts Series. The Gulfport Senior Center and the Gulfport Senior Center Foundation are sponsoring an exciting series of performances to benefit the Gulfport Senior Center Building Campaign Fund. Hear the soulful acoustic stylings of Jon Scott and Brianna Rae (Catherine A. Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport. Dec. 2); the Painted Raven Harvest Moon Celebration Concert highlighting traditional Native American music (Catherine A. Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport. Sept. 29); the bluesy Betty Fox Band (Catherine A. Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport. Dec. 2); or the amazing beyond-the-veil transmissions of Victor Paruta Psychic Medium (Catherine A. Hickman Theatre, 5501 27th Ave. S, Gulfport. Dec. 15). And don’t miss “A Night in Italy,” featuring an Italian dinner, music, and dancing (Gulfport Casino, 5500 Shore Blvd. S., Gulfport. Oct. 16). gulfportseniorfoundation.org/events-that-support-the-foundation; 727-893-1244.

Art in the Yard Shop for art in your neighbors’ yards in this community-wide art sale. Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. facebook.com/groups/gulfportartintheyard.

In the Workshop

Adult Craft: Hello Fall Sign Get crafty with the Gulfport Public Library, which features a monthly adult craft program. Supplies and instruction provided. September’s craft is a wooden sign to help you ring in the fall months. No cost, but registration is required. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Sept. 6. mygulfport.us/gpl; 727-893-1074 or email library.programs@mygulfport.us to register.

The Writing Life Join a group of fellow writers to meet, take time to write, and reflect on your process. The group is open to all 18+, though its focus is the writing lives of LGBTQ+ people. Sponsored by the LGBTQ Resource Center. Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport. Sept. 16. mygulfport.us/lgbtq-resources; 727-893-1074.

At the Festival

SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival St. Petersburg’s internationally renowned mural festival will feature 14 new murals in and around downtown St. Pete and multiple Bright Spot community mural projects. Use the 2023 mural map (released in October) to find new installations. St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, 100 Second Ave. N., Suite 150, St. Petersburg. Oct. 13-22. stpeteartsalliance.org/shine-2023; 727-754-6404.

Hauntizaar The original Halloween and Day of the Dead Indie Art Market in the Tampa Bay Area. Creepy vendors, weird wares, and tarot card readings. The Studio@620, 620 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg. Oct. 14. thestudioat620.org; 727-895-6620.

St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Come celebrate culture, crafts, foods, and performing arts from around the world at this longstanding St. Pete celebration. Albert Whitted Park, 480 S. Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg. Oct. 21. spiffs.org; 727-289-3744.

Tampa Bay Afrofuturism Festival The festival highlights the Afrofuturism cultural movement, exploring the past/present/future of the Black and Brown community in Tampa Bay — through art, tech, music, and soul! Multiple events in multiple locations. Nov. 10-19. tampabayafrofuturismfestival.com; hello@pinellasdap.org.

Heritage Village Artisan Festival Stroll the historic Heritage Village park while viewing artisan demonstrations, touring historic buildings and vintage cars, and enjoying delicious food truck fare. Heritage Village, 11909 125th St., Largo. Nov. 11. heritagevillageartisanfestival.com; 727-582-2233.

Sanding Ovations: It’s About Time Master sculptors use their imaginations to turn piles of sand into out“sanding” works of art. Sanding Ovations, 10400 Gulf Blvd., Treasure Island. Nov. 16-19 & Nov. 25-26. sandingovationsmasterscup.com; 727-547-4575 ext. 221 or 237.

*Florida CraftArt Festival Dozens of artists from across the region show art in a variety of media at this celebration in downtown St. Pete. Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave., St. Petersburg. Nov. 18-19. floridacraftart.org; 727-821-7391.

Want Some of This for Free? Here’s How!

Pinellas Public Library Museum Pass Program Did you know that you can get free family admission to several local museums with your library card? Details at pplc.us/museums or 727-441-8408.

Worth the Drive

Tampa Bay Theatre Festival Three days of full length plays, short plays, parties, theater related events and workshops. Multiple locations. The Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. MacInnes Place, Tampa. Sept. 1-3. tampabaytheatrefestival.com; 813-229-7827.

*YA by the Bay: Young Adult Reading and Book Festival A dynamic book festival for young adult authors, students, teachers, and readers featuring inspirational authors, writing workshops and discussion, and professional development. Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., Tampa. Oct. 13-14. yabythebay.org.

Dunedin Art Harvest A Dunedin tradition featuring more than 200 artists and children’s activities. Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. Nov. 4-5. jlcd.org/support/art-harvest; 727-738-5523.

*Indicates a Critic’s Pick – Maybe I’ll see you there!