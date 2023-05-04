Gulfport City Clerk Retires This Week

The most important person in any city government is the clerk. Sure, Council should represent the needs of the citizens and taxpayers, the city attorney should legally shield taxpayers from harm, and the city manager, without question, serves as ringmaster for the whole shebang, but when it comes to open government, the city clerk makes it happen. She ensures anyone can know how council uses taxpayer monies or what their elected officials have (or have not) done to help them.

For a total of 28 years – almost three decades – Lesley DeMuth has protected Gulfport’s official records for its residents and taxpayers. This week marks Lesley’s last with the City of Gulfport.

While I’m happy for her, I’m sad for us. When Lesley returned to Gulfport as City Clerk in 2009 (she also served as clerk from 1994-1998), she offered a breath of fresh air. I can’t count the number of times I’ve talked to Lesley, but I can tell you I know her number by heart. Without fail, she always comes through in, ahem, record speed.

Gulfport City Clerk: Just the Facts

What I so respect about Lesley, too, is her absolute impartiality. Across almost two decades at The Gabber Newspaper, I’ve heard lots of opinions (good and bad) and lots of off-the-cuff remarks (nice and nasty) from elected and appointed officials. I think the most opinion Lesley ever offered concerned her dogs. (And, if you think about how Gulfport tends to roll, that makes sense.) In the face of abuse, Lesley never remains a consummate professional, the Sergeant Joe Friday of custodial recordkeeping: She focuses on the facts.

Clerks like Lesley don’t come along everyday, and I mean no disrespect to her successor when I say she has big shoes to fill.

What the Gulfport City Clerk Does

City clerks do a lot of things, from placing legal notices in the paper to taking minutes at city meetings, but perhaps most significantly, they keep track of everything. Yes, everything. That means that if you need to know what the mayor said at a meeting in May 2018, the clerk can tell you. If you want to know when, exactly, council will vote on whether or not to raise your property taxes, the clerk will not only know when that meeting will happen, she’s the one who alerts people that the meeting will happen. Without a Lesley, we wouldn’t know when City Council met. Voters wouldn’t know why they met. Taxpayers would have no clue whether they planned to raise taxes at that meeting. In fact, no one would know much of anything.

Finally, a good city clerk keeps records; a great city clerk keeps her city honest. City clerks make sure almost everything happens “in the sunshine,” as Florida’s open government laws require. Of course, they can’t control whether or not people subvert those laws, but outside that, it falls to the clerk to make sure her city upholds the spirit and letter of the Sunshine Law.

Lesley DeMuth: Hard Act To Follow

Clerks like Lesley don’t come along every day, and I mean no disrespect to her successor when I say she has big shoes to fill. It’s a huge job, and for several decades, Lesley’s done it amazingly well. On behalf of all the ways you’ve helped our reporters do their jobs, and as a Gulfport citizen, voter, and taxpayer, Lesley, thank you for your service and your professionalism. I hate that Gulfport’s losing you, but I wish you many well-deserved decades of relaxation, time in the country, and time with your family.

And, hopefully, nothing to do ever again on a Tuesday night.

–Cathy