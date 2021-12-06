Fatal Accident in St. Petersburg

Dec. 6 Update: The St. Petersburg Police identified the driver of the Nissan as Stephine Renee Ambrose, 31.

A woman was killed late Sunday (Dec. 5) morning after driving her car into the back of a parked semi-trailer on 1st Avenue North near 49th Street.

St. Petersburg Police said the woman, who has not yet been identified, drove her 2012 Nissan into the back of the moving truck “under-riding it almost to the semi-trailer’s rear axle.”

“There were no skid marks,” police said of the fatal accident scene.

Police said shortly before noon on Dec. 5 a tractor trailer owned by a moving company was “stopped in the north curb lane of 1st Avenue North in the 4700 block.”

The driver was making a delivery to a residence and “had just entered the cab, after picking up his reflective triangles and was getting ready to start the truck and pull away; the semi’s emergency flashers were still operating.”

The Nissan driver was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. She was pronounced dead at 2 p.m., according to police.

Her name will be released after police notify her next of kin.