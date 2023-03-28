Two people died in a fatal crash in Pinellas Park. The head-on collision took place on U.S. 19 on Mar. 26.

Pinellas Park police said officers responded to the call at 7:39 p.m. on U.S. 19 near Gateway Centre Boulevard.

According to police, a white Nissan Rouge driven by Roberto Rodriguez, 25, was traveling northbound on U.S. 19 when it “crossed over the median into the southbound lanes, crashing head-on into a red Toyota RAV4,” the Pinellas Park Police Department wrote in a statement

“A gray Chrysler 200 was traveling behind the Toyota RAV4 and was also involved in the crash,” PPPD said.

First responders pronounced Rodriguez dead at the scene, north of Gandy Boulevard near Mainlands Boulevard.

Kim Nguyen, 66, a passenger in the Toyota, was transported to a local hospital where doctors pronounced her dead, according to Pinellas Park police.

A woman driving RAV4 suffered serious injuries and a man driving had minor injuries; EMS brought both to local hospitals.

