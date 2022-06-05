FBI, Gulfport Police To Host Fraud Prevention Forum

The Gulfport Police Department, FBI, and other agencies will host a fraud prevention forum on June 22 to help residents and businesses avoid scams and rip-offs.

The Pinellas County Consumer Protection Agency and U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida will help local residents avoid identity theft and various scams taking place, both in Tampa Bay and across the country.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa will lead the forum.

Catherine Hickman Theater, 5501 27th Ave. S., Gulfport. June 22, 2 p.m. gulfportpolice.com/fraud-prevention-forum