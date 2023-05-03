Fear of Gardening in Florida (Spring Edition)

“All things seem possible in May.” –Phrase attributed to Edwin Way Teale

So possible, in fact, that garden paralysis could sink in. Here are the two most common thoughts that go with the syndrome known as ‘Fear of Gardening in Florida –Spring Edition’.

You Might Fail

Something you plant might wilt, or turn a funny color. It may or may not bloom (or grow). Critters might invade, make residence upon, or eat your new plant/tree. All this can occur despite your best plans, care and intentions.

Kind of sounds like life in general, right? Precisely. Do the best you can and enjoy what you have while you have it. You did not fail. You learned something new. Go try it again. And again.

You Might Succeed

Something you plant might start to branch out and grow taller than the weeds that will inevitably surround it. It might make more flowers than it has leaves. It could grow more fruit than you ever wanted, much less bargained for. What, you ask, are you supposed to do with ALL OF THESE TOMATOES? You don’t even like tomatoes.

Again, this sounds a bit like the diem carpe-ed you. You did not really succeed. You got lucky. And you learned something new. Now share it. The lessons, as well as the fruit and tomatoes.

So, in a depleted yet hopeful nutshell, just try something. Buy it, put it in a pot, water it lightly, and see what happens. Or go get a little tree, plant it somewhere away from overhead lines and your roofline, and take a picture of it on the same day every month.

Of course, larger more expensive endeavors within your landscape should start with careful research and planning. I’ve noticed, however, that the people who are the happiest with their carefully researched and planned landscapes are the ones who’ve accepted small garden failures and subsequent successes as part of the deal.

Anything is possible, right?

Have a question about gardening and landscaping, or wondering about new landscaping in Gulfport? Send ‘em to Toffer at news@thegabber.com.

Read Toffer’s previous gardening column, offering spring planting advice, and for more information, check out the Florida Cooperative Extension’s Florida gardening calendar.