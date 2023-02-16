I agree with Mike Cook: homeless sleeping on promenade, public works building, now this – are you kidding? Realtors, merchants, wake up and stop this; this will hurt your wallet in the near future. No more million dollar sales, decline in tourists dollars – I wouldn’t risk it because of a small minority that can’t find parking for their new toy. Do I want to spend upwards of $700,000 or $800,00 and risk that next to me? I think not. Come on now, shut this dumb idea down. – Dave Godshalk, Gulfport

Thanks to Gulfport City Staff

Gulfport on the Edge: Trends & Forces Impacting Our Town brought 120 people together to discuss the social, environmental, economic, and technological factors that are shaping our lives and the future of our community. This was the second of three town halls sponsored by Ward 1 City Councilmember April Thanos and produced by a group of 30 volunteers. We are especially grateful to the City of Gulfport and its caring, professional staff for helping create a welcoming environment for these meaningful and productive conversations. The formats of these events are different from “typical” town halls in that the participants have opportunities to interact and learn from each other about specific topics. Each event invites people to look at our town from different perspectives and encourages creative thinking. Information is documented and compiled for reference by civic, service, and business groups to help navigate and address the new realities of our times. The April 10 event, 2030: Envisioning Possible Futures, will guide participants in creating stories of Gulfport from the perspective of seven years in the future. This process will spark creativity, encourage collaboration and harness the power of collective imagination to create a resilient, sustainable future for Gulfport. Everyone who loves Gulfport is invited to have a seat at the table. – Ingrid Bredenberg, Gulfport

Gulfport Theater Coverage

Sir, your paper reviews plays from other areas of Florida, but not Gulfport. Why? An amazing production, Exit Laughing, was at [the] Hickman. I saw it twice. I spoke to many people who saw it and praised it profusely. Every performance sold out. Everyone I spoke [with] laughed at the comedy. I always thought your paper was about Gulfport. I am a local at Town Shores. – Peter Fletcher, Gulfport

Publisher’s Note: George Brann started the Gulfport Gabber in 1968 because he wanted to hold Gulfport government accountable. Although the name changed to The Gabber Newspaper with the June 24, 1999 edition, throughout four different sets of owners, we have always put Gulfport first. As daily news coverage decreases, we find other smaller communities asking us to cover their news, arts, and events.

As for Exit Laughing, we wanted to review it; Ron Zietz has a great deal of talent, and we support Gulfport theater. The reality is one of economics: We have two theater reviewers, one of whom was working at another production and another of who had other commitments. We do not have a full-time theater critic, so from time to time, we do miss a show. Exit Laughing ran only two weeks, so when we couldn’t get a reviewer there opening weekend, we had no chance to review the show. –Cathy Salustri Loper, Publisher

