For the week of Feb. 18-23, Gulfport real estate sales saw some high numbers on the north side of the city. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

2813 Clinton St. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1953 triplex has a total of six bedrooms and four baths, spread over 2,870 square feet. It listed at $675,000 but sold for $802,500.

5526 14th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This newer home (2016) has three bedrooms, three baths, and 2,228 square feet. It listed for $785,000 and sold for $750,000.

6319 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Stetson)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath townhome, built in 2003, has 2,332 square feet. It listed for $750,000 and sold for $700,000.

2421 49th St. S. (Waterfront District)

Built in 1923, this home has two separate units, with a total of four bedrooms, three baths, and 1,199 square feet. It listed for $539,900 and sold for $510,000.

5409 18th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

After four days on the market, this three-bedroom, two-bath home, listed at $509,900, sold for $504,000. The 1957 home has 1,245 square feet.

