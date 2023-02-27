Feb. 18-23 Pinellas Beaches Real Estate

Madeira Beach Real Estate Feb. 18-23

13650 Gulf Blvd., #603 (Madeira Sands)

This 1980 condo has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,455 square feet. It listed for $1,150,000 and sold for $1,100,000.

737 Pruitt Dr. (Bay Point Estates)

Built in 1955, this three-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,315 square feet. It listed for $675,000 and sold for $655,000.

229 Medallion Blvd., #C (Madeira Beach Yacht Club)

This two-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 915 square feet. It listed for $475,000 and sold for $445,000.

New to Madeira Beach? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

Treasure Island Real Estate

145 85th Ave. (Sunset Beach)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1940, has 848 square feet. It listed for $700,000 and sold for $725,000.

9980 Gulf Blvd., #212 (Island Inn)

This 1976 waterfront condo-hotel room has 365 square feet. It listed for $444,900 and sold for $465,000.

12405 3rd St. E., #105 (Caravel)

This 1971 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,045 square feet. It listed for $449,916 and sold for $440,000.

12223 Sun Vista Ct. E., #101 (Isle of Capri)

This 1989 condo has three bedrooms and two baths in 990 square feet. It listed for $450,000 and sold for $435,000.

250 126th Ave., #205 (Capri Isle Garden)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1967, has 780 square feet. It listed for $299,000 and sold for $279,000.

New to Treasure Island? Head to city hall to learn about trash, recycling, irrigation, and other need-to-know things for residents.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

3110 1st St. W. #202 (Pass-a-Grille)

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1995, has 2,150 square feet. It listed for $3,129,000 and sold for $3,065,0000.

3910 Belle Vista Dr. E. (Belle Vista)

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1967, has 4,747 square feet. It listed for $2,699,999 and sold for $2,415,000.

9357 Blind Pass Road #205 (Captiva Cay)

This 1998 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,750 square feet. It listed for $835,000 and sold for $800,000.

311 N. Julia Circle (Vina del Mar)

Built in 1971, this three-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,590 square feet. It listed at $840,000 and sold for $790,000.

If you moved to St. Pete Beach recently, head to City Hall to get the 411 on water, trash, recycling, and all the things you need to know about living on the beach.

