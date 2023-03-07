For the week of Feb. 24-Mar. 2, Gulfport real estate sales saw some high numbers on the north side of the city. Take a look at what sold – and for how much – this past week in Gulfport.

6250 7th Ave. S. (Stetson)

This 1958 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,470 square feet. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $605,000.

1801 58th St. S. (Tangerine)

This 1954 home has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. It has 1,692 square feet and listed and sold for $589,000.

3014 56th St. S. (Waterfront District)

Built in 1921, this home has 824 square feet, two bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $399,000 and sold in three days for $410,000.

1726 York St. S. (Tangerine)

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1970, has 1,362 square feet. It listed and sold for $405,000.

5960 30th Ave. S., #401 (Town Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $379,900 and sold for $375,000.

5117 16th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

Built in 1925, this three-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bath home has 1,002 square feet. It listed and sold for $279,000.

5935 30th Ave. S. (Town Shores)

This 1972 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,120 square feet. It listed for $289,900 and sold for $275,000.

1829 York St. S. (Tangerine)

This two-bedroom, one-bath home, built in 1925, has 793 square feet. It listed for $289,000 and sold for $270,000.

6075 Shore Blvd. S. #304 (Town Shores)

This one-bedroom, one-bath condo, built in 1973, has 1,060 square feet. It listed for $269,900 and sold for $265,000.

More info about Gulfport real estate

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

