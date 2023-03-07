Feb. 24-Mar. 2 Pinellas Beaches Real Estate

al

Madeira Beach Real Estate Feb. 24-Mar. 2

15208 Gulf Blvd., #204 (Sereno)

This 2005 condo has three bedrooms, three-and-half-baths, and 2,760 square feet. It listed for $2,900,000 and sold for $2,700,000.

533 Johns Pass Ave. (Crystal Island)

Built in 66, this two-bedroom, two-bath home has 1,760 square feet. It listed for $1,500,000 and sold for $1,325,000.

4700 Gulf Blvd., #504 (Seaview)

Built in 1981, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,145 square feet. It listed for $869,000 and sold for $857,000.

13101 Gulf Blvd., #1706 (Madeira Bay Resort)

This 2020 condo/hotel has two bedrooms, two baths, and 762 square feet. It listed for $659,900 and sold for $655,000.

13101 Gulf Blvd., #1605 (Madeira Bay Resort)

This 2020 condo/hotel has two bedrooms, two baths, and 762 square feet. It listed for $659,900 and sold for $620,000.

15000 Gulf Blvd., #804 (Ocean Sands)

Built in 1981, this one-bath studio condo has 520 square feet. It listed for $549,000 and sold for $540,000.

Homes under $500,000

159 Medallion Blvd., #H (Madeira Beach Yacht Club)

Built in 1973, this one-bedroom, one-bath condo has 430 square feet. It listed for $349,000 and sold for $315,000.

Treasure Island Real Estate

750 123rd Ave. (Isle of Capri)

Built in 2005, this four-bedroom, three-bath home has 2,619 square feet. It listed for $2.5 million and sold for $2,205,000.

8 Island Dr. (Paradise Island)

This 1973 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,820 square feet. It listed for $1,580,000 and sold for $1,540,000.

11260 8th St. E. (Isle of Palms)

This 1965 home has three bedrooms and two baths in 1,911 square feet. It listed and sold for $1,395,000

10133 Gulf Blvd., #E-4 (Bahia Mar at Treasure Island Condos)

Built in 2007, this 2,300 square foot condo has three bedrooms and three baths. It listed for $1,399,000 and sold for $1,350,000.

126 86th Terrace (Sunset Beach)

This 1935 cottage has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,074 square feet. It listed for $875,000 and sold for $850,000

12000 Gulf Blvd., #504-S (Sunset Vistas Condo Hotel)

This 2006 condo/hotel has two bedrooms, two baths, and 870 square feet. It listed for $695,000 and sold for $675,000.

9815 Harrell Ave., #201 (Blind Pass)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1981, has 1,240 square feet. It listed for $650,000 and sold for $635,000.

11355 2nd St. E. (Isle of Palms)

This 1956 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 1,522 square feet. $550,000 and sold for $525,000.

11000 Gulf Blvd., #305 (Treasure Sands)

Built in 1974, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath condo has 870 square feet. It listed for $569,000 and sold for $520,000.

Homes under $500,000

9980 Gulf Blvd., #609 (Island Inn)

Built in 1976, this condo/hotel has 365 square feet. It listed for $488,000 and sold for $470,500.

9980 Gulf Blvd., #220 (Island Inn)

Built in 1976, this condo/hotel has 365 square feet. It listed for $475,000 and sold for $450,000.

12000 Capri Circle S., #20 (Isle of Capri)

This 1971 condo has one bedroom, one bath, and 845 square feet. It listed for $279,000 and sold for $267,500.

St. Pete Beach Real Estate

741 64the Ave. (Thee Palms Point)

This 1973 home has four bedrooms, three baths, and 2,398 square feet. It listed for $2 million and sold for $1.9 million.

4041 Poinsettia Dr. (Belle Vista)

Built in 1963, this three-bedroom, two-bath home has 2,108 square feet. It listed for $1.4 million and sold for $1.35 million.

9359 Blind Pass Road, #504 (Captiva Cay)

This 1997 condo has two bedrooms, two baths, and 1,550 square feet. It listed for $899,000 and sold for $860,000.

9495 Blind Pass, #802 (St. Pete Yacht & Tennis)

Built in 1979, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,175 square feet. It listed for $685,000 and sold for $665,000.

9495 Blind Pass, #505 (St. Pete Yacht & Tennis)

Built in 1979, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,175 square feet. It listed and sold for $665,000.

400 64th Ave., #403 (Three Palms Point)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,131 square feet. It listed for $595,000 and sold for $580,0000.

5500 Gulf Blvd., #2250 (Jacaranda Beach)

This two-bedroom, two-bath condo hotel, built in 1990, has 835 square feet. It listed and sold for $630,000.

819 59th Ave. (Bahia Shores)

This two-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1972, has 1,327 square feet. It listed for $625,000 and sold for $605,000.

4510 Gulf Blvd., #404 (Gulf Strand)

This one-bedroom, two-bath condo hotel, built in 1990, has 740 square feet. It listed for $565,000 and sold for $535,000.

Homes under $500,000

420 64th Ave., #907 (Three Palms Point)

Built in 1974, this two-bedroom, two-bath condo has 1,131 square feet. It listed at $425,000 and sold for $370,000.

400 64th Ave., #601 (Three Palms Point)

This 1974 condo has one bedroom, one-and-a-half baths, and 843 square feet. It listed for $344,900 and sold for $330,000.

More info for new homeowners

