ArtSpring, New Fire Station, Hibiscus Hall: February 13 South Pasadena Commission

When Gulfport had a 13-minute meeting, the community took notice. On Feb. 13, South Pasadena held a nine-minute city commission meeting.

Each commissioner provided a report related to departments with which they work closely. After this, they asked for public comment, with no takers. Following this, they approved the minutes from the previous meeting, and adjourned.

Feb. 13 South Pasadena City Commission Reports

Commissioner Gail Neidinger opened with the Public Works report. The City replaced the generator for lift station one with a new generator that runs on natural gas. Neidinger also spoke about Hibiscus Hall, a meeting room located on the first floor of City Hall. This room is available to rent for residents and non-residents for meetings and functions. For more information, call Public Works at 727-384-0701.

Commissioner Ben Thomas with the Community Improvement Department followed with his report. He spoke about new housing permits, business tax receipts, and an upcoming CRS Cycle Verification visit to review the City’s activities.

Commissioner Lynda Thompson with the Finance Department brought up the work the department is doing to move into the 2024 fiscal year. The City’s payroll and social security services are now completely online

Thomas Reid was the next commissioner to provide his report, about the Public Safety department. The City is working to build a new fire station for South Pasadena, making it functional and, he said, beautiful.

Finally, Mayor Arthur Penny added his voice to the mix. On Mar. 23, the City of South Pasadena will host its annual block party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunset Drive (outside of City Hall). There will be a car show, food trucks, children’s activities, and live music. The City’s annual ArtSpring exhibition is on Mar. 22 and 23, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

