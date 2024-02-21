What do you do when you lose nearly your whole local government? Fill the spots and keep going of course. At the February 13 St. Pete Beach City Commission meeting, three of the four interim commissioners and Mayor Adrian Petrila met to discuss the issues and updates the City faces. District 3 Commissioner Betty Rzewnicki was excused. From seawalls, to alleys, to issues with City reporting, here is what they discussed.

Public Comment

The meeting opened with a comment from St. Pete Beach resident Richard Kane, who talked about an issue with a seawall near his house. After a three-month wait, he said, City staff inspected the seawall, and said there is nothing wrong with it. The report from the staff included a photo of the pipe at the end of the seawall and showed it to be clear. Three days later, Kane went to take a photo of the pipe and it was full of barnacles. Kane left the report and his photos with the commission.

Alley and Seawall

As the meeting moved forward, the commission discussed action items.

Action Item 4a looks at redesigning an alley. The alleyway between 7th and 8th Avenues gets a lot of use from delivery trucks, garbage trucks, and personal vehicles. The project will widen the alley and smooth it out to make it safer and better manage stormwater runoff. The City has a contract with Halff Associates for $42,990 to complete the repairs.

Action Items 4b and c go together. The first approves a grant for the design of a seawall near the community center and Horan Park. The grant covers the $113,070.90 price tag of the design. Item 4c approves the construction of the seawall. The grant covers $750,000 of the project, with a city match of $750,000 for a total of $1.5 million. The plan shows a mix of a standard seawall and living seawall elements.

Discussion Items

The first discussion item of the night was an update from Mike Clarke, the City’s Public Works director. Clarke brought up an issue with garbage pickup in alleyways in Pass-A-Grille. He and District 4 Commissioner Richard Lorenzen drove a pickup truck through the alleys to look for issues. Clarke plans on doing the same with a garbage truck to make sure the operators can do their job.

“We have to continue challenging ourselves to make sure that what we are doing is true, correct, and in the best interest of everybody,” said Clarke.

The meeting ended with a discussion about a lack of reporting from City staff. Mayor Petrila spoke about staff members who did not fill out lobbyist contact reports. While he brought up multiple people, he focused on the Chair of the Planning Board. According to Petrila, this is a violation of a City ordinance, but there aren’t really consequences for it. He proposed that if staff members don’t turn in a report, they cannot participate in meetings until it is turned in. According to City law, if a board member misses three meetings, they are removed from the board.

