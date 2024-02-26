For the week of February 15-21, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhood. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

February 15-21 Gulfport Real Estate

5621 12th Ave. S. (Tangerine)

This 1951 home has two bedrooms, one bath, and 780 square feet. It listed for $299,900 and sold for $283,000.

5935 30th Ave. S., #210 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1972, has 1,120 square feet. It listed for $265,000 and sold for $260,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales.

