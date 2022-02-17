This week’s letters to the editor.

Pasadena Yacht & Country Club Traffic Jam

I’ve got a problem with whatever arrangement the City has with the gated community and I’d like to know what that legal arrangement is. The problem is that 59th Street is blocked all day and the cars that line up at the guard house block the driveways of the folks who live outside of the gates. How is it that the gated community can totally control a public road? What rights do we other citizens of Gulfport have regarding our public roads? Please show me the legal rights that the gated community has and what rights are left for the rest of the citizens of Gulfport. –Steve Smith, Gulfport

Request to Council, City Manager, and Finance

Please explain to the community of Gulfport why you think it is OK to treat single family homeowners differently than investment property homeowners in the handling of their utility bills. Why, in the year 2022, do you think that what appears to be a disparate treatment of customers is OK? –Margarete Tober, Gulfport

Playing Dirty

I would like to clarify some important aspects of the Gulfport Community Garden which were omitted from the article published February 10th. The first is that we don’t have individual garden beds. We all share in the care of the garden as a whole. The second is that we have a community compost for people to bring their compostable kitchen scraps during garden hours. The culture at our garden involves a deep respect and contribution to each other, our local community, and our planet. Most active members (of which there are usually 20+) contribute more than their share and enjoy the collective benefits. There are also many environmental benefits to growing and eating locally grown, chemical free food, including lowering our carbon footprint. Most people would be surprised to know that our community compost recycles at least 10,000 pounds of waste yearly. That’s 10,000 pounds less of kitchen and commercial waste in the landfills, now being converted into healthy garden soil. –George Zarillo, Gulfport Community Garden