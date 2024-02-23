Marinas, Mad Dogs, and McMansions: February 20 Gulfport City Council

A one-ordinance agenda means a short meeting right? Well, not always. At the two-hour February 20 Gulfport City Council meeting, the council looked at everything from updates about the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation to issues with the Chase Park dog park.

Never Too Old

The meeting opened with a presentation from Larry Kennedy, the president of the Gulfport Multipurpose Senior Center Foundation. He began by introducing the board of directors, and cleared up a common misconception: The Foundation is not the senior center. Their goal is to raise money to support the senior center. This includes a $100,000 donation each year for the next five years for the construction of the new center. Through events (21 in 2023), memberships, sponsors, and grants, they are able to raise enough money — and more, he said — each year to make this possible.

Off the Deep End

To work towards improving the marina, the City hired Stantec to do a study on what the Gulfport community wants. Through a series of surveys and meetings with the community and the City, Stantec will deliver a final concept plan near June. While their goal is to work towards what the community wants, some audience members were not so sure about the plan.

“I don’t know why we need to do this to our marina, but I rarely use it,” said Charlotte Downey. “Why are we pushing for this?”

“What is really behind this?” asked Karen Love. “I don’t know if the City wants to use this space to make more money or use this space to give us more space.”

New Public Safety Complex

“This is a great project,” said Councilmember Ian O’Hara (Ward IV). “It will enhance our community and bring our police and fire into the 21st century.”

O’Hara is talking about the concept for a new public safety headquarters off of 49th Street. The City hired Harvard Jolly to create a plan for a shared lot for Gulfport’s police and fire departments to share. This includes a separate police station and two-story fire station, as well as shared spaces for training and exercise.

Mad Dogs

During the public comments section, multiple residents spoke about issues they say they see with Gulfport’s big dog park. They told Council the park’s condition is an issue. Specifically, they said the ground was torn up and re-sodding the park was expensive and ineffective. Towards the end of the meeting, Councilmember April Thanos (Ward I) mentioned research she had on new ground cover, and presented it to the council to talk about in the future.

Ordinance 2024-01: More Houses

The lone ordinance of the night looked at splitting up one lot, at 2838 53rd St S., into two. Many years ago, two smaller lots merged. According to City documents, the house sold after it fell into disrepair. The new owner wants to split up the lots and build on them.

“I object to this,” said Richard Fried. “We’re just going to be building another McMansion or two of them. I think it’s rich that some … on the council want to talk about workforce housing and affordable housing and you’re going to be voting on building on these lots that are unaffordable to working people.”

Mayor Sam Henderson said the council would not vote on building anything, but simply splitting the lot in two.

Council approved the ordinance.

