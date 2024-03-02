For the week of February 22-28, Gulfport real estate sales saw multiple home sales in the city’s Stetson neighborhood. Take a look at what sold — and for how much — this past week in Gulfport.

February 22-28 Gulfport Real Estate

5419 Delette Ave. S. (Waterfront District)

This 1930 home has three bedrooms, two baths, and 2,156 square feet. It listed for $825,000 and sold for $775,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #312 (Town Shores)

This three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath condo, built in 1978, has 2,210 square feet. It listed for $649,000 and sold for $670,000.

2926 Clinton St. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath home, built in 1949, has 1,600 square feet. It listed for $575,000 and sold for $570,000.

2222 53rd St. S. (Waterfront District)

This three-bed, one-bath home, built in 1941, has 924 square feet. It listed and sold for $470,000.

6020 Shore Blvd. S., #311 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1974, has 1,450 square feet. It listed and sold for $459,900.

914 Freemont St. S. (Stetson)

This two-bed, two-bath home, built in 1960, has 1,054 square feet. It listed for $424,000 and sold for $410,000.

Under $400,000

2632 49th St. S. (Marina)

This two-bed, one-bath home, built in 1948, has 1,074 square feet. It listed for $325,000 and sold for $312,500.

6025 Shore Blvd. S., #302 (Town Shores)

This two-bed, two-bath condo, built in 1971, has 1,250 square feet. It listed for $305,000 and sold for $300,000.

5840 30th Ave. S., #108 (Town Shores)

This one-bed, one-bath condo, built in 1971, has 860 square feet. It listed for $215,000 and sold for $185,000.

More Info About Living in Gulfport

New homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Gulfport? Check out the City of Gulfport’s website for helpful information, including about garbage and recycling collection, getting a library card, and other information new Gulfportians need and want to know. Looking to learn the history of a home you just bought – or want to buy? The Gulfport History Museum has info on many Gulfport homes.

If you want to get involved in your new community, check out these links to community organizations in Gulfport.

Finally, see more Gulfport home sales and this week’s Gulf beaches home sales.

